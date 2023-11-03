Scott Ritter Predicts Palestine Will Achieve Independent Statehood in Final Chapter of Hamas "War"
Unpopular Netenyahu severely compromised in apparent deliberate stand-down of military response to security breech allowing Hamas attacks to succeed.
It’s now clear , from his own words, that Netenyahu has been Influencing corrupt elements of Hamas leadership with cash, favors and manipulation in order to prevent a 2-state solution.
It now appears that an act of betrayal for his attempts to gut the Isreali Supreme Court of judicial authority has rallied powerful political figures to persuade sympathetic elements of the IDF to orchestrate a false-flag “stand-down” to embarrass Netenyahu and expose him to legal action for his personal crimes against the state of Israel.
Video Source: Cyrus Janssen HERE
Last June, Independent statehood for Palestine was aggressively supported by both China and Saudi Arabia. HERE and HERE
China is backing Palestinian statehood in a 2-state solution with Israel, based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capitol. Israel rejected the plan to restore the 1967 border. At a recent meeting, between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Xi reiterated Chinese support for the Palestinian Authority becoming a full member of the United Nations, but the United States opposes full Palestinian UN membership barring a peace deal with Israel. China aims to be the mediator in the conflict as peace negotiations have been stalled since 2014. Saudi Arabia said that normalization with Israel can only happen if the Palestinians get their own state. Palestinians’ internal divisions have posed another obstacle to peacemaking as the Islamist Hamas movement that rules Gaza is sworn to Israel’s destruction.
