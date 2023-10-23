Scott Ritter Claims Israeli Drone Caused Gaza Hospital Deaths
Scott Ritter is a former US Marine Corp. Major and highly qualified in the area of military weapons.
Scott Ritter: Both Hamas and Israel could have reasons to hide the truth about the Al-Ahli hospital blast (Full Article HERE)
Importantly, the IDF has been directed to disregard collateral damage and civilian casualties through what is called the Hannibal Directive. This empowers the IDF to use minimal caution when attacking and firing on alleged terrorist targets sometimes resulting in significant casualties of innocent men, women and children.
Wikipedia:
The Hannibal Directive (Hebrew: נוהל חניבעל) (or "Procedure" or "Protocol") is a controversial procedure that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have used to prevent the capture of Israeli soldiers by enemy forces.
It was introduced in 1986, after a number of abductions of IDF soldiers in Lebanon and the subsequent controversial prisoner exchanges. The full text of the directive has never been published and until 2003 Israeli military censorship even forbade any discussion of the subject in the press. The directive has been changed several times. At one time the formulation was that "the kidnapping must be stopped by all means, even at the price of striking and harming our own forces."[2]
Scott Ritter Article Excerpts:
A rudimentary analysis of the crater reveals a direction of travel that suggests that the rocket likely originated from a location situated to the south-southwest of the hospital, which, to some extent, supports the Israeli assertion. However, because the video evidence does not sustain this claim, one cannot jump to the conclusion that the rocket in question came from the PIJ. Moreover, the size of the crater points to a small warhead possessing less than 50 pounds of high explosives, opening the door to the possibility that a different weapon was used that night – not a PIJ rocket and not an Israeli bomb.
There was another weapon that Israel was making extensive use of in the Gaza conflict – the Mikholit air-to-ground missile, carried on Hermes 450 drones, which were used to conduct so-called “roof knocking” strikes designed to alert residents of buildings designated for destruction to flee. The Mikholit was also used to carry out precise strikes designed to neutralize a target while minimizing collateral damage.
If we overlay the possibility that an Israeli Hermes 450 drone fired a Mikholit air-to-ground missile, which impacted the parking lot of the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza on the night of October 17, 2023, an alternative scenario of what possibly occurred starts to emerge.
Naftali’s original tweet speaks of a “terrorist base inside a hospital in Gaza.” He also speaks of “human shields” used by Hamas. This implies that the Israelis possessed extremely accurate information about the nature of the target and understood the target was surrounded by a sea of Palestinian civilians taking shelter in the hospital parking lot.
The Mikholit missile is guided to its target by using a laser/electro-optical system (i.e., a nose-mounted camera) or a GPS-homing warhead. The laser/EO warhead has an accuracy of one meter, while the GPS warhead has an accuracy of five meters. Either could have been employed, although given the specificity of the target description, more precision would appear desirable. The warhead of the Mikholit missile contains around 30 pounds of high explosives and can be either a penetration weapon or a steel ball fragmentation warhead. Likewise, the warhead can be configured to detonate on contact with the ground, have a delay (useful for penetrating bunkers and/or buildings), or use a proximity detonation (for the fragmentation warhead.) Given the existence of both a single crater and evidence of fragmentation impacts on the walls of adjacent buildings, the Israelis could have used a single Mikholit missile configured with a unitary high explosive warhead fused to detonate on impact.
According to Naftali’s deleted tweet, the Israelis confirmed multiple fatalities among the targeted terrorists. This implies an ability to distinguish between the terrorists and civilians, which likewise implies the existence of information accurate enough to pinpoint a cluster of people on the ground and that these people were being visually monitored throughout the attack. Reverse engineering these extrapolations, the following narrative can be postulated.
A Hamas cell was compelled to depart from its underground shelter and take up a position in the parking area of the Al-Ahli Hospital. Naftali’s statement regarding Hamas “launching rockets from hospitals” and “using civilians as human shields” likewise implies insight into the operational methodology of those targeted. This specificity suggests that the Israelis were operating using very precise intelligence, such as the ability to intercept and track the communications associated with a specific Hamas cell or leader.
I don't actually buy any of this. IMO this is just the cover story for bombing civilian infrastructure and killing Palestinians. The US did this same BS in Syria--the US sent ISIS into Syria and then claimed to be bombing ISIS, when this was just a cover story for bombing the hell out of Syria.
Once these criminal governments get wars going (almost always based on lies, deceptions, propaganda and false flags) then they pretty much get to do whatever they want to do without having to provide evidence. It's monstrously evil and sick.
What evidence do we actually have of the initial atrocities committed by Hamas (Israel's creation, working for Israel, the whole attack was a false flag to allow Israel to slaughter Palestinians)? They declared 40 beheaded babies, with no evidence, now a proven lie. Ben Shapiro pushed an AI generated image of a burned baby. The LA times retracted the rape story. Does Hamas really have hostages? How do we know? How do we know Hamas isn't really Mossad running around pretending to be Hamas (like with the Lavon Affair, Zios dressed up like Arabs)
Israeli Crisis Actors Can’t Help Laughing While Duping the ‘Goyim’ renegade October 22, 2023
https://mothman777.substack.com/p/israeli-crisis-actors-cant-help-laughing
I don't agree with Miles Mathis on this war being fake (I believe the slaughter of the Palestinians in Gaza is very real), but page 6 has a smiling Israeli trying to take a selfie as she's supposedly running from terrorists who showed up at that rave party: http://mileswmathis.com/isra.pdf Also, on the front page Miles Mathis has the paragliders--how do we know that's real and wasn't filmed in advance. As Max Igan says, how did the Palestinians/Hamas get paragliders up in the air in the first place--they don't have any equipment for that.
Also, I've seen endless videos of Palestinians in the hospital, severely injured and traumatized, but I don't recall seeing injured Israelis in the hospital, which is sort of curious because you would think the Israelil government would want everyone to see.
I thought this exchange from CJ Hopkins's substack was interesting--first guy says there are videos of Hamas atrocities all over the internet, so next guy asks for them:
JMcS Writes JMcS’s Substack: Any links to Hamas videos "all over the internet"?
J. Matthews https://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2023/10/09/dashcam-video-israel-music-festival-hamas-gunmen-ovn-intl-ldn-vpx.cnn
JMcSWrites JMcS’s Substack: Commentator says video shows people being shot & killed at point blank range. Video shows man shooting yes - then pulling away a man (alive) & that's it. Maybe someone was killed but this video doesn't show that.
J. Matthews: https://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2023/10/18/hamas-video-israel-attack-pkg-chance-vpx.cnn
JMcSWrites JMcS’s Substack: Documents talking about where to keep & give any medical treatment to hostages. Israeli govt supplied docs connecting Hamas to Al Q & ISIS - "CNN unable to verify" Little in this clip to prove outright atrocities.
Also, I listened to Ryan @TheLastAmericanVagabond last night and he showed an Israeli govt official saying that they have video of Hamas atrocities (maybe from body cams of dead Hamas? but why would Hamas/Mossad? do that?) that they will be showing to selected media, who can then describe what they saw. So, again, I would like to see the evidence of the atrocities they claimed happened--especially since such claims are being used as justification for slaughtering thousands of civilians and bombing the hell out of Gaza, and possibly starting WW3.