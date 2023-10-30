Criminality Beyond Description: Netanyahu Supports Both Hamas As Well As Al Qaeda Terrorists
For those who have doubts concerning the criminality and insidious role of Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu and his government:
1. Netanyahu is on record for supporting and financing Hamas terrorists:
“Anyone who wants to thwart the establishment of a Palestinian state has to support bolstering Hamas and transferring money to Hamas … This is part of our strategy – to isolate the Palestinians in Gaza from the Palestinians in the West Bank.”
(Benjamin Netanyahu, statement at a March 2019 meeting of his Likud Party’s Knesset members, Haaretz, October 9, 2023, emphasis added)
“Hamas was treated as a partner to the detriment of the Palestinian Authority to prevent Abbas from moving towards creating a Palestinian State. Hamas was promoted from a terrorist group to an organization with which Israel conducted negotiations through Egypt, and which was allowed to receive suitcases containing millions of dollars from Qatar through the Gaza crossings.”
(Times of Israel, October 8, 2023, emphasis added)
2. Netanyahu is also on record for supporting and recruiting Al Qaeda terrorists
Since the onset of the war against Syria in March 2011, the IDF has actively recruited Al Qaeda and ISIS mercenaries.