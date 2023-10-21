Hamas Disaster Made Worse by Israel's Restrictive Gun Control Policy (John Lott)
In response, Israel issued an emergency order making it much easier for civilians to carry guns for protection.
Crime Prevention Research Center
After Hamas murdered over 1,400 Israelis, Israel issued an emergency order making it much easier for civilians to carry guns for protection. Unfortunately, gun control advocates made it much more difficult for civilians to have guns -- with only 3% of adult Jews being able to carry guns in public. It is too bad that changes didn't occur before the attack, and some civilians at the music festival weren't carrying guns.
My piece at the Washington Times explains how Israel's gun control laws have changed over time. - HERE
I did radio interviews with Lars Larson's and the Armed American Radio's national shows, the Vicki McKenna Show covering Wisconsin, and Charlotte's giant WBT.
Another op-ed in The Federalist analyzed the oral arguments for the Rahimi case that the Supreme Court will hear on November 7th. It builds on the Amicus brief that the Crime Prevention Research Center submitted to the court. This case could have a major impact on gun control regulations in the US.
Fox & Friends covered some of our work that I published last year at Real Clear Investigations.
I discussed California's push for a Constitutional Amendment to rewrite the Second Amendment on the Bill Martinez and Joe Messina national radio shows, San Diego's KCBQ, Oregon's Bill Meyer Show, and Iowa's KXEL.
We have also continued collecting cases where people legally carrying guns in public have stopped crimes. Here are the cases that we collected for June.
Among other news, the FBI and other intelligence agencies think that "Trump's army constitutes the greatest threat of violence domestically." With Illinois' new gun and magazine registration law starting on October 1st, so far virtually no one is registering these items, though they have until the end of the year. Biden's new up to 20 miles of border wall, is not a wall, but more like a three foot high barrier. By they way, the CPRC is ranked as having the third best crime blog.
For information on activities at the Crime Prevention Research Center, here is a link to our “info deck.” Please view in full-screen mode and scroll using the arrow buttons at the bottom of the screen.
Research
BRIEF OF AMICUS CURIAE by the CRIME PREVENTION RESEARCH CENTER in United States v. ZACKEY RAHIMI
Massive errors in FBI’s Active Shooting Reports from 2014-2022 regarding cases where civilians stop attacks: Instead of 4.6%, the correct number is at least 35.7%. In 2022, it is at least 41.3%. Excluding gun-free zones, it averaged over 63.5%.
Op-eds
At the Federalist: Feds Want SCOTUS To Let Judges Strip Gun Rights, Even When There’s Been No Crime
At the Washington Times: Second Amendment matters in a time of crisis: The importance of good guys with guns
Other
The FBI and Other Intelligence Agencies Think “Trump’s army constitutes the greatest threat of violence domestically” and that the FBI “has to deal with [it]”
Prophetic September 20th, 2023 Article in the Jerusalem Post: “Israelis should carry guns on Yom Kippur, police say.” With Hamas’ surprise attack, now Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir is making more people carry.
Armed Israeli Civilians Stop Terrorist Attack at Their Kibbutz
With 2,415,481 FOID cards in Illinois, Only 2,060 have so far registered their firearms and 1,125 have registered their accessories, such as “large” capacity magazines
Terrorism Suspected in Fatal Shooting of two Swedes in Brussels
Trump v. Biden Border Walls
The CPRC ranked as the Third Best Crime Blog
Biden Complaining about Weapons having 100 rounds in the Chamber
