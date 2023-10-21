After Hamas murdered over 1,400 Israelis, Israel issued an emergency order making it much easier for civilians to carry guns for protection. Unfortunately, gun control advocates made it much more difficult for civilians to have guns -- with only 3% of adult Jews being able to carry guns in public. It is too bad that changes didn't occur before the attack, and some civilians at the music festival weren't carrying guns.

My piece at the Washington Times explains how Israel's gun control laws have changed over time. - HERE

I did radio interviews with Lars Larson's and the Armed American Radio's national shows, the Vicki McKenna Show covering Wisconsin, and Charlotte's giant WBT.

Another op-ed in The Federalist analyzed the oral arguments for the Rahimi case that the Supreme Court will hear on November 7th. It builds on the Amicus brief that the Crime Prevention Research Center submitted to the court. This case could have a major impact on gun control regulations in the US.

Fox & Friends covered some of our work that I published last year at Real Clear Investigations.

I discussed California's push for a Constitutional Amendment to rewrite the Second Amendment on the Bill Martinez and Joe Messina national radio shows, San Diego's KCBQ, Oregon's Bill Meyer Show, and Iowa's KXEL.

We have also continued collecting cases where people legally carrying guns in public have stopped crimes. Here are the cases that we collected for June.

Among other news, the FBI and other intelligence agencies think that "Trump's army constitutes the greatest threat of violence domestically." With Illinois' new gun and magazine registration law starting on October 1st, so far virtually no one is registering these items, though they have until the end of the year. Biden's new up to 20 miles of border wall, is not a wall, but more like a three foot high barrier. By they way, the CPRC is ranked as having the third best crime blog.

For information on activities at the Crime Prevention Research Center, here is a link to our "info deck."

