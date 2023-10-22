General Michael Flynn, Jeffery Prather and others agree that only a deliberate stand-down of security could have enabled the Oct. 7th attacks in Israel. Referenced as Israel’s “9/11”, Prather lays out the similarities of events where 9/11 is now considered an “inside job”, or False Flag event.

Gen. Michael Flynn:

"I actually believe we're going to find out there was some kind of stand-down order given"

BREAKING: ISRAEL’S INTENTIONAL INTELLIGENCE FAILURE! | The Prather Brief Ep. 101

CONFIRMED: Netanyahu ordered the Israeli military to STAND DOWN for 7 HOURS during the Hamas invasion. I sat down with Jewish Charity leader, Cecily Routman, who received intel directly from her Israeli Rabbi and other top level government sources. While I do not agree with equating the Palestinians to “rabid dogs”, I understand why Israel wanted Gaza completely wiped from the face of the earth- they only needed a reason to do so, or else the UN would have intervened due to the war crimes and genocide. It wouldn’t be the first time a nation’s leaders sacrificed their own citizens to start a war. Maybe it really is Israel’s 9/11.

Lauren Witske: https://x.com/LaurenWitzkeDE/status/1713344613409313003?s=20

Another Coincidence: US Delta Force happened to be on assignment in Israel HERE

Are they hinting that US special forces participated in the purported Hamas invasion?

In an unprecedented security breach, the White House was forced to issue a public apology after posting a photo of President Joe Biden's meeting with U.S. special forces in Israel. The incident has raised concerns about the compromised identities of these elite soldiers, given their pivotal role in covert operations.

What is the U.S. Delta Force?

The U.S. Delta Force, officially known as the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment–Delta (1st SFOD-D), is a top-tier special missions unit within the U.S. armed forces. Renowned for its exceptional versatility, it specializes in counterterrorism operations, which encompass capturing or eliminating high-value targets and dismantling terrorist cells.

Furthermore, the unit undertakes a wide range of missions, such as direct action, hostage rescue, special reconnaissance, and sabotage, earning it a host of cover names, including Combat Applications Group (CAG), Army Compartmented Elements (ACE), Task Force Green, and simply "the Unit."

