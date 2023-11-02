Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu uses a red marker on a map of 'The New Middle East' as he addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (LINK Times of Israel)

News Video by CBC, 11/1/2023 - (LINK)

Israeli Stand-down order enabled HAMAS False Flag

General Michael Flynn, Jeffery Prather and others agree that only a deliberate stand-down of security could have enabled the Oct. 7th attacks inside Israel. Referenced as Israel’s “9/11”, Prather lays out the similarities of events where 9/11 is now considered an “inside job”, or False Flag event. (Video HERE)

Gen. Michael Flynn:

"I actually believe we're going to find out there was some kind of stand-down order given"

BOMBSHELL: Netenyahu Confesses to Strategy of Paying HAMAS for Dirty Tricks to Undermine Palestinian Statehood HERE

“We have neighbors,” he said, “who are our bitter enemies ... I send them messages all the time ... these days, right now ... I mislead them, destabilize them, mock them, and then hit them over the head.” .... “It’s impossible to reach an agreement with them ... Everyone knows this, but we control the height of the flames.”

An Oct 13 document purportedly "leaked" from Israel’s Intelligence Ministry is a wartime proposal to transfer (deport) the Gaza Strip’s 2.3 million people to countries in the EU and Canada. - Continue HERE

Complete Policy paper: “ Alternatives to a political directive for the civilian population in Gaza ” (PDF)

Israel’s Plan to Deport Gaza Population to Egypt, Europe, & North America Leaked HERE

BIG GAS/OIL MONEY AGENDA

“Wiping Gaza Off the Map”

Big Money Agenda. Confiscating Palestine’s Maritime Natural Gas Reserves

Financially, this outcome provides the windfall solution for Israel in order to accomplish a GRAND THEFT of oil and Gas mining rights in the Palestinian offshore waters of Gaza. HERE

Whilst Israel claims them as her very own treasure trove, only a fraction of the sea’s wealth lies in Israel’s bailiwick as maps (iv, v, see below) clearly show.

Much is still unexplored, but currently Palestine’s Gaza and the West Bank between them show the greatest discoveries, with anything found in Lebanon and Syria’s territorial waters sure to involve claims from both countries. (More)

HEATED OUTBURST

Danny Ayalon, Israeli former Deputy Foreign Minister, loudly and clearly calls for a second Nakba and displacement of the Palestinians of Gaza to tent cities in Sinai Egypt, same as the Syrians! Israel is not defending itself, Israel is ethnically cleansing Gaza

Al Jazeera news anchor suggests to Ayalon that Israel should actually allow besieged Palestinians to enter into Israel.