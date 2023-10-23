(Patrick Byrne) The MSM has the what and the why, but not the how. Let me tell you what really caused this catastrophic failure in Israeli intelligence last Saturday.

As my regulars are aware, I have spent some time this year in Israel, in the technology and start-up community, pursuing a couple of blockchain investments. In that capacity, I have come to learn a thing or two about the Israeli cyber-warfare community and its political discontents. Tune in here to hear me describe political events in that community over the last 2+ years, and how the real blame for this intelligence catastrophe should be placed with the machinations of the Biden Regime, and in particular, SoS Anthony Blinken, DNI Avril Haines, and Dan Shapiro.

Byrne claimed that Israeli activist, Shikma Bressler warned Netenyahu that if he went forward with his Supreme Court reforms there would be an intelligence “blank spot” at the end of September.

Notes:

Jeff Childers posted an excellent summary of Byrne’s video comments at his Coffee and Covid Substack HERE

Excerpts:

Between what Patrick said and what he didn’t say but strongly implied, the short version is that, following the summer battle over Israel’s leftist Supreme Court, Biden (i.e. Obama), U.S. intelligence agencies, and Israeli intelligence agencies undermined Israel — to get rid of Benjamin Netanyahu.

The gist of Patrick’s theory is that former Obama officials Dan Shapiro (Obama’s ambassador to Israel), Avril Haines (Obama deputy assistant), Anthony Blinken (Obama deputy assistant), and Michele Flournoy (Obama undersecretary of defense) began representing an Israeli cyber-security software developer called Paragon. Paragon develops top-secret security tools for Israeli’s defense industry. After the former Obama officials got involved with Paragon, and continuing through the Biden regime, the U.S. has systematically targeted all of Paragon’s competitors using a variety of federal procurement tools and sanctions, forcing them either to close or sell off their assets to Paragon or the U.S. intelligence agencies. At this point, Israel depends on one single security software provider, Paragon, a fact that the country’s intelligence agencies have warned is a critical security risk. And that one software provider is deeply connected to Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Paragon is also linked to former Israeli Prime Minister and sworn Netanyahu enemy Ehud Barak, who visited Epstein Island “on business” over 30 times, which means that he is almost certainly a blackmail pawn of the U.S. and Israeli deep states.

Continue HERE

Admiration from General Flynn who believes there was an Israeli Oct 7th stand-down order that enabled invading forces to succeed.

Shikma Bressler, a mother of five who says her passion is life in the lab, has emerged as a symbol of the struggle against the government’s divisive judicial overhaul.