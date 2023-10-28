More evidence that those who "stand with" either Israel OR Palestine are being played
(MKM) It's getting ever clearer that this new catastrophe is yet another PsyOp, to push the globalist agenda, and therefore likely to be fatal to the people on BOTH sides, and all the rest of us.
Israel’s military received orders to shell Israeli homes and even their own bases as they were overwhelmed by Hamas militants on October 7. How many Israeli citizens said to have been “burned alive” were actually killed by friendly fire?
Several new testimonies by Israeli witnesses to the October 7 Hamas surprise attack on southern Israel adds to growing evidence that the Israeli military killed its own citizens as they fought to neutralize Palestinian gunmen.
https://thegrayzone.com/2023/10/27/israels-military-shelled-burning-tanks-
Plenty more on the high likelihood that “October 7” was, in fact, an “inside job”:
https://t.me/chananyaweissman/1567