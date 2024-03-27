News Paradigm

Baltimore bridge collapse was designed as 'Black Swan Event,' likely a cyber attack, meant to send message to U.S. deep state from…
Is this the first step in Vladimir Putin's expected revenge for what he believes was a U.S.-Ukrainian-involved terror attack on Russian concert hall…
Published on Leo’s Newsletter  
POLIO and the Ongoing DDT Cover-Up (Dr. Sam Bailey)
How a toxic chemical reaction is blamed on an imaginary "virus"
  
Harold Saive
It’s a NATO War: The Real Meat Grinder Starts Now - Troops From France, Germany & Poland Arrived in Ukraine (Pepe Escobar)
No more shadow play. It’s now in the open. No holds barred.
  
Harold Saive
7
Stop Access to COVID-19 Injections in Your County (Karen Kingston)
The clinical and legal basis as to why the COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle injections are NOT vaccines and are in fact, weapons of biowarfare and how HHS…
  
Harold Saive
Natural Vitamin SCAM: Eating Byproduct Industrial Waste - It's "Organic"!
Chemicals, meat processing wastewater, graphene, Fetal Bovine Serum, sewer sludge and more; come along with me as I attempt to uncover what is in…
Published on Agent131711’s Substack  
THE ARCHITECT: Israel, the Khazars and the Global Crime Syndicate
New documentary provides essential knowledge for surviving the Pandemic World Order - (Parts 1 and 2)
  
Harold Saive
3
The Dengue Drop Shot (Dr. Sam Bailey)
We are expected to believe that “pathogens” are coming at us with increasing frequency and usually these are in the form of claimed viruses. The dengue…
  
Harold Saive
Parasitic Science and the Unproven Virus
If you want to routinely cull the population, then an invisible virus that you cannot see or prove would be the perfect lie to cover it up.
Published on The Reese Report  
4:54
What Water Should You Drink?
March's Open Thread
Published on The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation  
THESE AMENDMENTS ARE UNACCEPTABLE
I have FINALLY obtained an unofficial document that appears to be an updated version of the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations…
Published on James Roguski  
A Farewell To Virology - Part 3 (Dr Mark Bailey and Steve Falconer)
Part THREE of a three part series. "A Farewell to Virology" is a 29,000 word essay debunking virus theory and virology, written by Dr Mark Bailey…
Published on Dr Sam Bailey  
1:36:55
Parasites and the Virus Deception - with Dr. Lee Merritt
The Sunday afternoon podcast with Greg Reese
Published on The Reese Report  
