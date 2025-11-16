11/10/2025: Dane Wigington hits the jackpot with nearly 8 million views of his hour-long interview with Tucker Carlson. It’s refreshing to see Tucker respond with intelligent comments and questions unlike the puppet media. The original video can be viewed on “X” HERE or HERE

11/15/2025: In the beginning segment, Dane Wigington discusses his interview with Tucker Carlson who responded with appropriate questions and genuine curiosity.

Website: http://GeoengineeringWatch.org

Dane Wigington weekly broadcasts (Youtube)

Watch “THE DIMMING” - An excellent documentary with over 26 million views.

John Brennan, former CIA director on weaponized Geoengineering presented at the Council on Foreign Relations on June 29, 2016

CIA Director John Brennan spoke at a Council on Foreign Relations event on June 29, 2016, discussing a range of national security risks, including the benefits and costs of geoengineering for combating climate change. His remarks covered global security threats and the geopolitical risks of climate geoengineering. Brennan’s discussion included stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) as a proposed method of geoengineering that could help mitigate global warming effects.

Brennan noted that global norms and standards were lacking to guide the deployment and implementation of SAI and other geoengineering initiatives.

During his speech, Brennan acknowledged that while an SAI program could limit global temperature increases and provide additional time for the world economy to transition from fossil fuels at a relatively inexpensive annual cost of about $10 billion, it would also raise challenges for governments and the international community.

Brennan’s comments were an attempt to confuse the public on the weaponization of climate as theoretic rather than an operation we now know has been taking place for decades.