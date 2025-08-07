Producer John Hankey introduces the carefully researched facts of October 7, 2023 contained in the documentary below.

OCTOBER 7 WAS AN INSIDE JOB

Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi "October 7th was an inside job for sure".

Yosef Mizrachi is a Haredi rabbi and public speaker. He is considered by many to be a leading Orthodox Jewish outreach rabbi. In this clip he warns his audience that Oct 7 was an “inside job”.