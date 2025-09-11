The Charlie Kirk “Character” is Dead but the Actor Remains Alive

This Hivemind Nation post explains how sensational events and murders are created in order to control, divide and conquer the nation’s right vs. left. The original video may not survive youtube “standards’, but the Hivemind Nation videos exist HERE

Click video to watch

Background

WIKI: On September 10, 2025, American right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while addressing an audience on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The outdoor event was the first of his American Comeback Tour for the fall, organized by the organization he co-founded, Turning Point USA.

A manhunt for the suspect is ongoing. Two individuals were initially detained but were later released after law enforcement determined they had no connection to the incident. The shooter and their motive remain unidentified.

The killing prompted widespread reactions from public figures across the United States. In response to Kirk's death, United States president Donald Trump ordered that flags across the country be flown at half-staff for four days and posthumously awarded Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom. (More)

Unbelievably, on the day of the “shooting” Amazon was caught selling books and “merch” on the life and death of Charlie Kirk (Click Here)

These books existed at the time of posting however Amazon was influenced to take them down however here is the archive link to the Kevin George Book dated 9/11/2025 (Click Here)

The Archive “Merch” link is HERE

Evidence of A.I. or CGI accidental image manipulation as Kirk’s ring mysteriously moves from his 3rd to 4th finger.