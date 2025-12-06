MAKING A KILLING (Documentary)
Exposing the lie that 215 bodies were found at the Kamloops Residential School and that Canadians committed a mass murder against indigenous children.
MAKING A KILLING (Documentary)
Released on Dec 2, 2025: OneBC Caucus is proud to present Making a Killing: Reconciliation, Genocide, and Plunder in Canada. Making a Killing is a feature documentary film exposing the massive scandal behind the taking of wealth, land, and power from the Canadian public to benefit indigenous tribes. It debunks the worst lie in Canadian history: the lie that 215 bodies were found at the Kamloops Residential School and that Canadians committed a mass murder against indigenous children. Making a Killing is the first documentary film produced by an elected caucus.
https://makingakilling.ca - Youtube
News Paradigm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The left pulled a similar stunt in Ireland, effectively inventing mini death camps run by nuns for the babies of unmarried mothers.
Among the lies told to support this attack on the church was suppressing the fact that the state-run homes had far higher death rates.
so what about the story that Phillip and Elizabeth abducted 12 children from there?