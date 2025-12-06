MAKING A KILLING (Documentary)

Released on Dec 2, 2025: OneBC Caucus is proud to present Making a Killing: Reconciliation, Genocide, and Plunder in Canada. Making a Killing is a feature documentary film exposing the massive scandal behind the taking of wealth, land, and power from the Canadian public to benefit indigenous tribes. It debunks the worst lie in Canadian history: the lie that 215 bodies were found at the Kamloops Residential School and that Canadians committed a mass murder against indigenous children. Making a Killing is the first documentary film produced by an elected caucus.

