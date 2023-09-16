After shunning COVID vaccines during the early pandemic response, Tanzania became a natural experiment for all-cause mortality rates. Compared to large U.S. states like Texas and California, Tanzania, with one of the lowest COVID vaccination rates in the world, succeeded in having one of the lowest all-cause mortality rates on earth, through the worst of the pandemic.

The big takeaway is the all-cause mortality numbers also support the NO VIRUS paradigm with the low mortality numbers prior to the release of the vaccines but this issue is “Taboo” for Bigtree and Jaxen

Unfortunately Del Bigtree’s HIGHWIRE has become a limited hangout with an obligation to gaslight his audience with lies of omission to falsely elevate virology as a legitimate science. This is why anyone who supports the NO VIRUS paradigm has never-again been invited to return as a guest on the HIGHWIRE Sad but true.

The graph below reveals Tanzania’s pre-vaccine all-cause mortality numbers actually went NEGATIVE in the 5 year average. Using this data it’s impossible to prove that a virus even existed in Tanzania. How can the infection stop at the border (?)

The big jump in Texas and California all-cause mortality is coincident with harsh measures, loss of jobs, fearmongering media and huge fear-based collateral damage addressed in the report by Prof. Denis Rancourt.

This data is completely consistent with the enlightened NO VIRUS paradigm and exposes virology - AGAIN - as an unproven theory of Rockefeller’s Allopathic medicine model.

On July 22, 2021 it was reported that, under former President John Magufuli, Tanzania had not yet placed an order for Covid vaccines. HERE

Tanzania is one of three countries on the African continent that has not yet started a national COVID-19 vaccination campaign, according to Nkengasong, along with Eritrea, and Burundi. Under former President John Magufuli, the government spread misinformation and refused to release data on case count — which still officially stands at only 509 cases, last reported in May 2020. In early February, Health Minister Dorothy Gwajima announced the country had no plans to accept COVID-19 vaccines, despite the country’s eligibility to receive them for free.

