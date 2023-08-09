VIDEO: Dr. Denis Rancourt Unveiling All-Cause Mortality: A Critical Analysis of the Pandemic Declaration and Vaccination Rollout | Day One | NCI

The Following is excerpted from the online EXPOSE’ journal. View full article by Rhoda Wilson including vaccine mortality data HERE

"On 17 May, Dr. Rancourt testified at the National Citizens Inquiry (“NCI”) held in Ontario, Canada. NCI is a citizen-led inquiry into Canada’s covid-19 response.

Denis Rancourt has a PhD in physics. He held post-doctoral research positions at prestigious institutions in France and The Netherlands, before being a physics professor and lead scientist at the University of Ottawa for 23 years. He has written over 30 scientific reports relevant to covid, starting 18 April 2020 for the Ontario Civil Liberties Association and for a new non-profit organisation called Correlation. Presently, all his work and interviews about covid are documented on his website which he created to circumvent the barrage of censorship. You can follow Dr. Rancourt on Twitter HERE.

In a Twitter thread with video clips attached, citizen researcher and journalist Ben M., who is maintaining data through projects such as Mortality Watch, highlighted the following statements made by Dr. Rancourt during his testimony.

“There’s a strong correlation to poverty, which is one of the pieces of evidence that allows you to say that this is not a virus. [..] No matter how you slice it, there’s absolutely no correlation with age, which is definitive proof that this cannot be covid.”

“During the covid period, all western countries cut antibiotics prescriptions by 50%, so they were not treating bacterial pneumonia.” “The age structure of the excess mortality has changed as you move into the vaccination period.”

“These peaks occur in very specific hotspots, but synchronously around the world [..] that from an epidemiological standpoint is strictly impossible, because the time from seeding of an infection to the sudden rise of mortality is completely uncertain.”

“The virus absolutely refused to cross these borders, of course, this is absurd, a viral respiratory disease is believed to spread, and it does not need a passport, and it does not respect borders, so that’s yet another proof, that this is not a viral respiratory pandemic.”

Dr. Rancourt concluded his testimony by stating that from his detailed studies of all-cause mortality in the covid period, in combination with socio-economic and vaccine-rollout data:

- If there had been no pandemic propaganda or coercion, and governments and the medical establishment had simply gone on with business as usual, then there would not have been any excess mortality.

- There was no pandemic causing excess mortality.

- Measures caused excess mortality.

- Covid vaccination caused excess mortality.

Last week, Dr. Rancourt published an essay titled ‘There Was No Pandemic’ which is based on his testimony for the NCI (see video below), his 894-page book of exhibits in support of that testimony and his continued research. In his essay, he wrote:

Regarding the vaccines, we quantified many instances in which a rapid rollout of a dose in the imposed vaccine schedule was synchronous with an otherwise unexpected peak in all-cause mortality, at times in the seasonal cycle and of magnitudes that have not previously been seen in the historic record of mortality. In this way, we showed that the vaccination campaign in India caused the deaths of 3.7 million fragile residents. In Western countries, we quantified the average all-ages rate of death to be 1 death for every 2,000 injections, to increase exponentially with age … We estimated that the vaccines had killed 13 million worldwide. There Was No Pandemic, Denis G. Rancourt, PhD, 22 June 2023

