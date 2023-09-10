People around the world are becoming more aware of the ‘no virus’ argument as the “science” of virology has been exposed. However, there is often a language barrier when it comes to reaching some countries. Many of the best-known critics of virology are in the English-speaking world and have developed strong alliances with large followings.

The good news is that the movement for truth is truly international and this video will look at some of the advancements being made in regions that are perhaps lesser known to most of our English-speaking audience.

And could the madness of COVID-19 end up bringing the world closer together?…

The recent release of the Book: "Vax-Unvax - Let the Science Speak" , confirms Virology is Science Fraud

Dr Pierre Kory, "Our government, the media, and the powerful and rapacious pharmaceutical industrial complex have deceived, endangered, and gaslit the public for far too long."

All-Cause Mortality Study Confirms No Pathogenic Virus

A Study by Prof. Denis Rancourt confirms the NO VIRUS Paradigm

“If governments around the world had not announced a 'pandemic' and then taken disastrous actions, no extra people would have died”. - Prof, Denis Rancourt

The government and media have been telling us since the start of the plandemic that millions have died from Covid. But the All-Cause Mortality figures from around the world tell a different story. Professor Denis Rancourt is an expert in All-Cause Mortality data analysis. In this in-depth interview he shows the proof that if governments around the world had not announced a 'pandemic' and then taken disastrous actions, no extra people would have died. (Video)

Questions Answered:

• What did cause an additional 1.3 million deaths in the U.S. alone?

• Why did so few extra people die in Canada?

• Is the Canadian government altering mortality data?

• How have the vaccine injections affected extra deaths?