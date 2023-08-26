Virology Debunked as Fear-Based Mind Control
Dr. Tom Cowan Video series of lectures debunks the virus myth as a tool of social control.
The scientific community loves to use the slogan “Correlation Does Not Imply Causation” but rarely apply their coveted rule to the failed virus theory that serves more to frighten people to death than to maintain a healthy society. See Dr. Denis Rancourt Study HERE
Dr. Tom Cowan’s series of lectures leaves no doubt that the existence of viruses has never been proven and continues to be a science fiction theory.
He challenges us to ask our family doctor or any “scientist” this question;
"How does a virologist know there is a new virus and prove that it causes disease?"
Dr. Cowan, a medical doctor himself, is confident you will never get a logical answer to this question. Instead, an inverted “belief system” takes control of critical thinking, however you may get a circular response like this one;
“Everybody knows viruses exist. That’s the reason we get vaccinated!”
This is the same twisted logic that fails to question the injection of TOXIC FLUORIDE into our municipal drinking water. At best, fluoride is intended as a topical application to the surface of the teeth. But swallowing water contaminated with added fluoride does nothing to strengthen teeth and becomes a neurotoxin.
So why do most dentists continue to recommend adding fluoride to drinking water? Maybe it’s because they’re controlled by a cult of powerful economic influencers like the American Dental Association where generou$ grant$ are offered for performing Big Phsrma “re$earch”.
WOULD YOU BELIEVE?
Toothpaste FLUORIDE WARNING to keep out of reach of children under 6 years of age.
“If accidentally swallowed get medical help or contact POISON CONTROL CENTER right away”
(PubMed) Effects of the Fluoride on the central nervous system
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21255877/
"Fluoride can accumulate in the body, and it has been shown that continuous exposure to it causes damaging effects on body tissues, particularly the nervous system directly without any previous physical malformations.
Background: Several clinical and experimental studies have reported that Fluoride induces changes in cerebral morphology and biochemistry that affect the neurological development of individuals as well as cognitive processes, such as learning and memory. Fluoride can be toxic by ingesting one part per million (ppm), and the effects they are not immediate, as they can take 20 years or more to become evident.
Conclusion: The prolonged ingestion of Fluoride may cause significant damage to health and particularly to the nervous system. Therefore, it is important to be aware of this serious problem and avoid the use of toothpaste and items that contain F, particularly in children as they are more susceptible to the toxic effects of Fluoride"
Dr. Tom Cowan and Dr. Samantha Bailey - a brief chat.
VIDEO: Dr. Tom Cowan’s Lectures on the BIG PROBLEM with VIROLOGY (It’s Fake)
SOURCE: https://tinyurl.com/5n6v9nap
Virology On Trial Series:
Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/a5ANTtqFaLTs/
Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ngvvq819u8yG/
Part 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QZ1R488qwjHp/
Part 4: https://www.bitchute.com/video/eoAgmCbIcXFx/
Part 5: https://www.bitchute.com/video/59dvZQtpNhvw/
Part 6: https://www.bitchute.com/video/RckOAckiSmTG/
You can check out Dr Cowan's work here:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
