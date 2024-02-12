Tucker Carlson Appears to have a 9/11 Awakening.

In this short video we compare his reaction to the WTC-7 Building collapse years before he’s presented with a similar paradox by Alex Jones in 2014

David Hooper’s Unique Awakening to the 9/11 Inside Job

This docu-thriller follows family-man-turned-filmmaker, David Hooper, as he unknowingly begins his own 9/11 investigation by asking one innocent question. Within months, his belief system is in shambles and he’s been tuned-out by those closest to him, including his wife, mom and sister. With his relationships on the brink of disaster and facing financial ruin, he risks everything on one last chance to tell his story and recover his life by making a movie for those closest to him. It worked. This is that movie. (David Hooper’s Interesting Youtube Channel)

Resources:

David Chandler confirms Niels Harrit theory that acceleration of falling debris is associated with propulsion by active nanothermite

South Tower Collapse In Video From Chopper 2

Interview with Niels Harrit

This week on 9/11 Free Fall, chemist and eminent 9/11 researcher Niels Harrit joins host Andy Steele to discuss a number of scientific points related to the World Trade Center’s destruction. Harrit lays out what he calls a "consistent and coherent model" for the demolition of the Twin Towers, which involves the use of explosives, thermate, and nano-thermite, and he expresses his optimism that a major awakening on the scale of the Renaissance will take place in his lifetime.

Chemist Niels Harrit: Explosives, thermate, and nano-thermite were all used on 9/11

Undisputed research of Niels Harrit regarding presence of thermitic material in the Twin Towers demolition