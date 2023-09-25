In this captivating documentary filmed six months before his passing on April 25, 2023, eminent scholar and lifelong peace activist Graeme MacQueen shares his final words on 9/11, the 2001 anthrax attacks, and the goal of abolishing war.

“Peace, War and 9/11” is a production of the International Center for 9/11 Justice - (Twitter) Directed by Ted Walter and Richard Heap. Executive producers are Ted Walter and Marilyn Langlois. It is distributed by Questar Entertainment/Hipstr.

