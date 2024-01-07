Christoper Bollyn Website Here

This post is intended to highlight Christopher Bollyn’s research and reporting on the truth about the 9/11 False Flag that sent US troops to be massacred in a series of US/Israeli Empire wars in the middle east.

Bollyn’s focus on Zionism vs. Judaism is intended to fairly differentiate an inherently peaceful religion from terrorist policies of Zionism.

Bollyn’s book: Solving 9-11: The Deception That Changed the World includes historical and geo-political background and examines the motivation of the people who played key roles in the destruction of the evidence and the obstruction of justice for the families of the victims. -

An Audio version of the Book, narrated by Bollyn is HERE

Joe Biden has repeatedly claimed, “you need not be a Jew to be a Zionist”

In 2001 Carl Cameron Reported on Israeli Spies involved in suspicious activities prior to the 9/11 False Flag. This may have been the last time Fox News came close to true investigative reporting.

Journalist Christopher Bollyn Backs Farrakhan on 9/11: Israel did it!

NOI Research - January 29, 2017

UPDATE: Mr. Christopher Bollyn addressed the Nation of Islam on February 18th, 2017 in Detroit on the subject of “The War on Islam: 9/11 Revisited, Uncovered & Exposed.” Watch the full program HERE

(video deleted by Youtube censors - See the video below)

An Audio version of the Book, SOLVING 9-11 is HERE