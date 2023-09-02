"9/11: Blueprint for Truth-The Architecture of Destruction", by Richard Gage, AIA

This is the full 2 hour version of the original DVD "Blueprint for Truth-The Architecture of Destruction"

In 2 hours Richard Gage, AIA of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth takes you through most of the scientific forensic evidence proving beyond a reasonable doubt that the destruction of WTC was accomplished with explosive controlled demolition.

In November, 2008, I submitted the DVD of this video to Robert S. Mueller III and the Dept. of Justice under provision of Misprision of Treason. (18 U.S. Code § 2382) . A letter of response was issued from the office of Michael J. Heimbach at the division of counterterrorism. Heimbach'replied:

"Mr. Gage presents an interesting theory backed by thorough research and analysis".

- Michael J. Heimbach, DoJ, Counterterrorism

Deliberate Demolition of the Twin Towers

Physics instructor, David Chandler's brilliant analysis of the North Tower (WTC1) as it undergoes "Explosive" controlled demolition on 9/11/2001

University of Alaska Study Proves NIST Lied about the collapse of WTC Building 7

Explosions | World Trade Center Building 7 - NIST Lied When they Claimed no explosions were heard. Explosions | World Trade Center Building 7

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) claims in its WTC 7 FAQs that “no blast sounds were heard on audio tracks of video recordings during the collapse of WTC 7 or reported by witnesses.” 1 However, both audio recordings and eyewitness accounts of explosions during the destruction of WTC 7 contradict NIST’s claim. (See More Here)