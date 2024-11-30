Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski Interviewed by Kent Bye on July 22, 2004

Originally uploaded on Judge Napolitano's Youtube channel on 11/29/2024

Comment: The two hurricane lanterns atop Kwiatkowski's dresser could have been placed there intentionally as suitable props to convey the zionist-controlled media lie of the Twin Towers terrorist attack that was nothing more than deliberate demolition as "shock and awe" mind-control “terrorist” tactics on the American public; and where the zionist-controlled media cooperated with so-called, neo-conservative civilians who captured America's military to perpetrate endless democide and murder of civilians as we now witness most horrifically in GAZA, today.

" She recounts her first day in the office where she was confronted with an unspoken rule: keeping pro-Palestinian opinions under wraps."

In this compelling interview by journalist Kent Bye, we dive into the insights of Karen Kwiatkowski, a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel who spent her final years at the Pentagon working in the Office of Near East South Asia. With over two decades of military experience, Karen shares her unique perspective on U.S. defense policy and its implications for the Middle East.

Karen's journey takes us through her unexpected transition from Sub-Saharan African Affairs to a pivotal role in Middle Eastern policy during a time of significant geopolitical tension. She recounts her first day in the office where she was confronted with an unspoken rule: keeping pro-Palestinian opinions under wraps. This moment marked a turning point that opened her eyes to deeper issues within military and political discourse.

Throughout this discussion, you will gain insight into how personal beliefs can clash with institutional expectations and what it means to navigate such complexities within high-stakes environments like the Pentagon. Karen’s experiences shed light on broader themes related to transparency, ethics in defense policy, and the challenges faced by those who dare to speak out against prevailing narratives.

Karen Kwiatkowski also appeared in the 2005 Documentary, “WHY WE FIGHT”

Why We Fight documentary presents a critical analysis of the United States’ military-industrial complex and its influence on American foreign policy since World War II. Directed by Eugene Jarecki, it takes its title from a series of propaganda films commissioned by the U.S. government during World War II. It uses archival footage, including President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s 1961 farewell address, as a framework to discuss the evolution of America’s approach to warfare.

The film features interviews with a diverse range of individuals, including politicians John McCain and Richard Perle, political scientist Chalmers Johnson, writer Gore Vidal, and public policy expert Joseph Cirincione. These perspectives contribute to a multifaceted discussion of the factors that have shaped U.S. military interventions over the past several decades.

Jarecki’s work also incorporates personal stories to illustrate the human impact of American military policies. One such narrative follows Wilton Sekzer, a retired New York City police officer and Vietnam veteran whose son was killed in the 9/11 attacks. It traces Sekzer’s journey from grief to a desire for revenge, culminating in his request to have his son’s name written on a bomb dropped during the Iraq War.

The documentary raises questions about the motivations behind American military actions, examining the complex interplay between political, economic, and ideological forces. It suggests that the military-industrial complex, as warned by Eisenhower, has gained significant influence over U.S. foreign policy decisions.

Related Posts:

#Karen Kwiatkowski, #Pentagon Analyst, #Media and War, #Iraq War Insights, #Middle East Policy, #Near East South Asia, #Retired Air Force Colonel, #Government Transparency, #Military Analysis, #Pentagon Experience, #Sub-Saharan Africa, #Israel Palestine Issues, #Defense Policy, #Political Commentary, #War in Iraq, #Military Whistleblower, #U.S. Foreign Policy, #Geopolitical Analysis, #Karen Kwiatkowski