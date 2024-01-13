The Highwire Becomes Official “Limited Hangout” - Ignores Rancourt “No Virus” Study in Jaxen's All-Cause Mortality Report.
Is Del Bigtree perpetuating the virus myth because his wealthy ICAN donors are making big money betting on Big Pharma?. His obvious limited Hangout agenda is becoming notoriously obvious.
In the lead to every Highwire program Del Bigtree claims;
“I don”t want any corporate sponsors telling me what I can investigate or what I can say”
So who is telling Bigtree to censor any scientific discussion that challenges “Germ Theory”, exposing virology is a pseudoscience?
Are Bigtree’s wealthy donor friends making so much money in the Big Pharma and Pfizer vaccine markets that a successful challenge to the increasingly brittle virus orthodoxy would collapse the Highwire’s wealthy donor contributions?
Following Dr. Andrew Kaufman’s first and last Highwire guest appearance in 2020, Del Bigtree had to leave his own show for the Alex Jones channel to express his doubt that the SARS-CoV-2 virus might not actually exist. So, why can’t Del raise questions about the existence of the virus on his own show?
Jefferey Jaxen reports the convincing All-Cause Mortality studies that prove temporal and causal relationship to the mRNA injections. Jaxen congratulates Del for his prescient forecast of how all-cause mortality would be the best way to arrive at the truth about vaccine deaths. But Del is not allowed to apply his wisdom to the Denis Rancourt study, proving no SARS-Cov-2 virus actually existed and that the deaths were a result of tyranny, fear, suicide, unemployment, medical homicide and identified layers of collateral damage.
Covid-19 is a Fictional Pandemic. All-Cause Mortality Study Reveals the Truth
Prof. Denis Rancourt's stunning but logical conclusion was presented at National Citizens Inquiry forum in Ontario, CA on May 17, 2023. HERE
Deductions: No virus = no Wuhan lab leak and no Gain of Function
Harold, Dr. Bailey asked him why he does not tell the truth about viruses, and he deflects by saying it would interfere with the work he is trying to do! If the virus does not exist, and it does not, then wouldn't this be the most important thing of all? Really, if he shows that no such thing exists as Dr. Bailey has done in two videos, plainly, scientifically, then why would he not do this immediately? The health freedom fighters are really a front for the superstructure of virology. This is the plan, put a group of apparently dissenting front people, that appear to go against the official narrative, and being critical of the vaccine, rather than tell the scientific fact that there is no virus, like there is no Unicorn. Most have fallen for this scam, and they defend their heroes even after you give them the evidence to the contrary. I have to say that I was fooled myself until I saw the evidence. This was my oh hell moment and gave me more insight into how they work the public mind. it is the old shell game writ large. Thanks for all you do, and I appreciate it Mucho, Jack Williams.
