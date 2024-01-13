In the lead to every Highwire program Del Bigtree claims;

“I don”t want any corporate sponsors telling me what I can investigate or what I can say”

So who is telling Bigtree to censor any scientific discussion that challenges “Germ Theory”, exposing virology is a pseudoscience?

Are Bigtree’s wealthy donor friends making so much money in the Big Pharma and Pfizer vaccine markets that a successful challenge to the increasingly brittle virus orthodoxy would collapse the Highwire’s wealthy donor contributions?

Following Dr. Andrew Kaufman’s first and last Highwire guest appearance in 2020, Del Bigtree had to leave his own show for the Alex Jones channel to express his doubt that the SARS-CoV-2 virus might not actually exist. So, why can’t Del raise questions about the existence of the virus on his own show?

Jefferey Jaxen reports the convincing All-Cause Mortality studies that prove temporal and causal relationship to the mRNA injections. Jaxen congratulates Del for his prescient forecast of how all-cause mortality would be the best way to arrive at the truth about vaccine deaths. But Del is not allowed to apply his wisdom to the Denis Rancourt study, proving no SARS-Cov-2 virus actually existed and that the deaths were a result of tyranny, fear, suicide, unemployment, medical homicide and identified layers of collateral damage.

Covid-19 is a Fictional Pandemic. All-Cause Mortality Study Reveals the Truth

Prof. Denis Rancourt's stunning but logical conclusion was presented at National Citizens Inquiry forum in Ontario, CA on May 17, 2023. HERE

Deductions: No virus = no Wuhan lab leak and no Gain of Function