Calley Means on his alignment with RFK Jr.'s bold new mission at Health and Human Services and his fight to ban toxic ingredients in ultra-processed foods;

Jefferey Jaxen breaks down the health revolution sweeping the nation, fueled by RFK Jr.’s HHS appointment; Del uncovers shocking truths about measles, questioning whether eradication was ever truly possible;

Del’s exclusive with Dr. Larry Palevsky empowers any parent who has fears about measles.

Guests: Calley Means, Lawrence Palevsky, M.D.

At 2:16:00 Del Bigtree announces a new segment called “Off the Record” where previously “taboo” issues like “Terrain Theory” will finally be discussed. Thanks to Drs’ Andrew Kaufman, Tom Cowan, Sam & Mark Bailey, Sherri Tenpenny and others for keeping the pressure on.

BONUS - Measles Myth by Dr. Sam Bailey with Show Notes - HERE

THE SHOW NOTES ARCHIVE EPISODE 413 CALLEY MEANS COLLIDES WITH OFFIT

THE JAXEN REPORT

DEL DISPELS MEASLES MISINFORMATION

DR. LAWRENCE PALEVSKY DISCUSSES HIS FIRSTHAND EXPERIENCE WITH THE MEASLES

