The Measles Myth - The Truth About Measles
Highwire Episode 413 could convince you to avoid the needle plus Dr. Sam Bailey's "Measles Myth"
Calley Means on his alignment with RFK Jr.'s bold new mission at Health and Human Services and his fight to ban toxic ingredients in ultra-processed foods;
Jefferey Jaxen breaks down the health revolution sweeping the nation, fueled by RFK Jr.’s HHS appointment; Del uncovers shocking truths about measles, questioning whether eradication was ever truly possible;
Del’s exclusive with Dr. Larry Palevsky empowers any parent who has fears about measles.
Guests: Calley Means, Lawrence Palevsky, M.D.
At 2:16:00 Del Bigtree announces a new segment called “Off the Record” where previously “taboo” issues like “Terrain Theory” will finally be discussed. Thanks to Drs’ Andrew Kaufman, Tom Cowan, Sam & Mark Bailey, Sherri Tenpenny and others for keeping the pressure on.
BONUS - Measles Myth by Dr. Sam Bailey with Show Notes - HERE
THE SHOW NOTES ARCHIVE EPISODE 413 CALLEY MEANS COLLIDES WITH OFFIT
THE JAXEN REPORT
DEL DISPELS MEASLES MISINFORMATION
DR. LAWRENCE PALEVSKY DISCUSSES HIS FIRSTHAND EXPERIENCE WITH THE MEASLES
