Richard Medhurst is an independent journalist and political commentator born in Damascus, Syria. British citizen, fluent in English, Arabic, French and German. Medhurst hosts regular live broadcasts discussing history, US politics, international relations and the Middle East, rooted in an anti-imperialist viewpoint.

I’m convinced the ZIO-Bankers have “willed” that the US military is to lose every battle for continued “petro-dollar” hegemony in the middle-east, and that Zionist Israel shall go down with America in the GREAT ECONOMIC RESET that favors China’s historic Silk Road plan for supplying goods from East to West - a plan that currently bypasses Israel and includes Syria.

The current psychological warfare of violence is working to unite both the global right and left into sympathy for Palestine over an Israel-gone-mad as the Israelis commit blatant war crimes in their aggressive murder of Palestinian men, women and children.

The Israelis are promoting a Red Sea-Mediterranean Sea waterway, the Ben Gurion Canal, as a rival to the Suez Canal. As per the Israelis, the distance between Eilat, a southern Israeli port and resort town on the Red Sea near Jordan, and the Mediterranean is not long and is in fact similar to the distance of the Suez connection between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

Although it poses a direct threat to Egypt’s Suez Canal but Suez Canal is shorter than the Israeli route and the Suez Canal rarely reaches 100 meters in height making it a better option. At the same time, Israel says this route is good for the ships which are unable to transit the Suez Canal due to restrictions on the size of the ship.

History of Canal proposals via Israel

In the mid-1800, the British considered the proposal of a canal to the Red Sea via the Dead Sea. In 1855, Rear Admiral William Allen FRS, an English naval officer and an explorer proposed an alternative to the Suez Canal titled “The Dead Sea – A new route to India.” But William Allen did not know that the dead Sea was much below sea level. His idea was that a canal that would connect the three water bodies, Red Sea, Dead Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, would be cheaper than the projected Suez Canal.

The US toyed with the idea of digging a canal opposite the Suez Canal in 1963. It was recommended in a memo submitted by Lawrence Livermore Patriot Laps in the US as a response to the decision taken by the Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser to nationalize the Suez Canal in 1956. The controversial plan was revealed to the world only in 1994. The controversial US proposal involved 520 nuclear blasts to excavate more than 160 odd miles through Israel’s Negev desert, instead of traditional methods. The contentious proposal also noted that the project will be aggressively opposed by the Arab states. The canal would connect the Mediterranean Sea with the Gulf of Aqaba (also called the Gulf of Eilat) and thus the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.

The Modern Proposal

The idea of Ben Gurion canal has surfaced at a time when the Abraham Accords have radically changed the political landscape of the sensitive region.

On 20th October 2020, the unthinkable happened when the Israeli state-owned Europe Asia Pipeline Company (EAPC) and the UAE-based MED-RED Land Bridge inked an arrangement to use the Eilat-Ashkelon pipeline to move oil from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean.

On 2 April 2021, Israel announced that work on the Ben Gurion Canal is expected to begin by June 2021.

The initial reference to the Ben Gurion Canal was published about two years back in Hebrew language publications. As per the sources, Israel will build the canal from Eilat on the Red Sea to Mediterranean.

Unlike the Suez Canal, the Israeli canal can handle ships going in both directions.

This will be achieved by the creation of two canals. Unlike the Suez Canal which is along the sandy shores, the Israeli canal will have rocky walls which means that it scarcely requires maintenance.

Israel plans to build small cities, hotels, restaurants and nightclubs along the canal.

Each proposed canal is about 50 meters in depth and about 200 meters in width. They will be 10 meters deeper than the Suez Canal.

A ship with a length of 300 meters and a width of 110 meters, which is the largest size of ships in the world, will be able to pass through the canal.

The Suez Canal is 193 km long and the trans-Israel canal would be about 100 km longer.

Heads of 18 UN agencies and organizations call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Highlights: Heads of 18 UN agencies and organizations call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza. "We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. It's been 30 days. That's enough. This has to end now," says Martin Griffiths, Coordinator of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The heads of 14 other UN organizations and agencies also signed the joint statement on the website of the UN Inter-Agency Standing Committee. They added that more food, water, medicine and fuel must be allowed into the Gaza Strip to help the population. HERE

