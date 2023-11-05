Craig Mokhiber is an American former United Nations (UN) human rights official and a specialist in international human rights law, policy, and methodology. He served the United Nations from 1992 to October 2023, initially leading the Human Rights and Development Team, which was tasked with the development of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)'s human rights-based approach (HRBA).

Mokhiber also served as a UN specialist in Palestine, Afghanistan, and Darfur. He lived in Gaza during the 1990s while working as an advisor for the UN. On October 28, 2023, Mokhiber stepped down as the director of the New York office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

In his final letter to High Commissioner Volker Türk, he harshly criticized the organization’s response to the war in Gaza, calling Israel’s military intervention a “textbook genocide” and accusing the UN of failing to act. (WIKI)

Warning: Video contains images of violence

CNN Host Stunned as IDF Confirms Israel Hit Refugee Camp With Airstrike

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer seemed at a loss for words at the justification being used to bomb a refugee camp in Gaza. Israeli commander cannot confirm the alleged Hamas commander was killed but there’s confirmation that innocent civilians and children were convincingly murdered by the Israeli bomb. HERE

Israeli commander is using an IDF warfare tactic called the “Hannibal Directive” that insanely allows the killing of non-comabative civilians or “friendly fire” on their own military HERE

What did Craig Mokhiber write in his departure letter?

"Once again we are seeing a genocide unfolding before our eyes and the organization we serve appears powerless to stop it,"

Stating that the UN was met with failure in its efforts to prevent previous genocides against the Tutsis in Rwanda, Muslims in Bosnia, the Yazidi in Iraqi Kurdistan, and the Rohingya in Myanmar, Mokhiber wrote that they were "failing again." Source