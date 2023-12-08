According to Patrick Byrne, foreknowledge of a IDF stand-down to HAMAS invasion was made clear when he reported Israeli activist, Shikma Bressler warned Netenyahu that if he went forward with his Supreme Court reforms there would be an intelligence “blank spot” at the end of September. See the Story HERE

The following Haaretz post adds further dimension to Netenyahu’s psychopathy and the burning resentment in key levels of Israeli government that allowed the HAMAS operation to succeed including the bitter motivations behind the 7 hour delay in IDG response.

Haaretz | Israel News - Oct 9, 2023 - Analysis by Gidi Weitz

A direct line runs between the judicial overhaul and the Gaza war. Netanyahu should emulate Begin and go, but we can’t expect introspection from him. The future inquiry must investigate how much time the prime minister devoted to the reform – and how much listening to the military leadership

How depressing and upsetting it is today to recall Benjamin Netanyahu’s arrogance under interrogation about Case 2000, one of the three corruption cases against the prime minister. “This is classified, don’t let it leak, okay?” he said, flattering the police investigators with the magic lure of security secrets. And then he explained his doctrine regarding Hamas and Hezbollah.

“We have neighbors,” he said, “who are our bitter enemies ... I send them messages all the time ... these days, right now ... I mislead them, destabilize them, mock them, and them hit them over the head.” The suspect then continued his lecture: “It’s impossible to reach an agreement with them ... Everyone knows this, but we control the height of the flames.”

This arrogant worldview, so disconnected from reality, isn’t the only thing that blew up in Netanyahu’s face, and ours, on Saturday morning. The other “concept” that collapsed was one many good people warned about: the idea that the leadership of the state could be entrusted to a criminal defendant.

History will judge everyone who lent a hand to this moral distortion – first and foremost the defendant himself and his fanatic supporters, party colleagues, and partners in the governing coalition, but also the media personalities and jurists who mobilized to kosher this abomination.

It will also presumably cast an unflattering light on the 11 Supreme Court justices who refrained from putting their fingers in the dike on the grounds that they lacked the power to do so, while shutting their eyes to the disastrous consequences of their passivism.