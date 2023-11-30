October 7th was not a surprise attack for Netenyahu

Evidence builds that this massacre was deliberately planned by Netenyahu who admitted he has control of HAMAS leadership to do his bidding. Foreign affairs chair, Mike McCaul claims the HAMAS “attack” was planned up to one year ago so there’s no way Israel could have missed it. General Michael Flynn who is familiar wth Gaza claims someone issued a stand-down order to IDF. Many other reasons abound.

Children killed and wounded. View this video with caution

Israel’s War on Hospitals (The Grayzone)

Originally posted by Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Pelham, and Mohammed al-Hajjar, sources: Global Research, Pelham Twitter, Middle East Eye

Official “Secret” Israeli Document Revealed: Expel All Palestinians from Gaza, Israeli Intelligence Ministry

An Intelligence Ministry document revealed by Local Call and +972 shows how the idea of population transfer to the Sinai is reaching official discussions.

Part I

Provides photographic evidence of Israel’s bombing campaign, which confirms the criminal nature of Israel’s attack on Gaza. More than 20,000 civilians have been killed.

Part II

Focusses on “Option C” of Israel’s “Secret” Intelligence Memorandum, which was endorsed by the Netanyahu government. Option C. defines Netanyahu’s criminal agenda directed against the People of Palestine:

“It recommends a full population transfer as its preferred course of action. …”

I should mention that the Intelligence Memorandum was leaked and made public. No doubt there are several classified military intelligence documents which are not intended for release.

Option C defines the framework of the operation directed against the People of Palestine, with the full support of the U.S. and NATO.

It consists in “the evacuation of the civilian population from Gaza to Sinai.”

—Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, November 29, 2023

Drone Footage: More Than 20,000 Civilians Killed

by Pelham, Pelham Twitter

Out of Gaza’s 2.3 million people, 1.73 million are now displaced… 20,030 civilians killed… 8,176 children have been killed… 4,112 women have been killed… 7,000 people remain unaccounted for, including more than 4,700 children… 36,350 civilians have been injured.

Photographic Evidence of Crimes Against Humanity

by Mohammed Al Hajjar

Photos below by Mohammed Al Hajjar, Middle East Eye

“Wiping Gaza Off the Map”

Israel’s Secret Intelligence Memorandum

“Option C”

by Michel Chossudovsky

The above drone footage as well as photographic evidence confirm Netanyahu’s criminal undertaking. It’s genocide. The underlying modalities are confirmed in an official “secret” memorandum of Israel’s Ministry of Intelligence. Washington is fully supportive of this military-intelligence operation.

Both US and British Operation Forces are collaborating with the I.D.F.

The 10 page document recommends “the forcible and permanent transfer of the Gaza Strip’s 2.2 million Palestinian residents to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula”, namely to a refugee camp in Egyptian territory. There are indications of Israel-Egypt negotiations as well as routine consultations with U.S. intelligence.

In this review, we provide selected excerpts and analysis pertaining to Israel’s Ministry of Intelligence “Option C” which is currently being carried out.

Option C consists in “the evacuation of the civilian population from Gaza to Sinai”.

Israel’s Intelligence Memorandum

“… assesses three options regarding the future of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip … It recommends a full population transfer as its preferred course of action. …”

The released document, the authenticity of which was confirmed by the Ministry of Intelligence, has been translated into English.

Click here to access complete document (10 pages).

The 10-page document, dated Oct. 13, 2023, bears the logo of the Intelligence Ministry.

Israeli Intelligence Ministry Policy Paper On Gaza’s Civilian Population, October 2023.

The following is an unofficial translation by +972 Magazine. [Emphasis added in bold. Option C is already ongoing]

Israel’s Intelligence Memorandum, Selected Excerpts

1. The State of Israel is required to bring about a significant change in the civilian reality in the Gaza Strip in light of the Hamas crimes that led to the “Iron Swords” war, therefore it must decide on a political objective regarding the civilian population in Gaza, which should be pursued concurrently with the overthrow of the Hamas regime.

2. The objective defined by the government requires intensive action to harness the United States and other countries to support this goal.

3. Fundamental guidelines for every policy [A, B, C]:

a. Overthrow of Hamas’ rule.

b. Evacuation of the population outside of the combat zone for the benefit of the citizens of the Gaza Strip.

c. It is necessary to plan for and channel international aid to reach the area in accordance with the chosen policy.

d. In every policy, it is necessary to carry out a deep process of implementing an ideological change (de-Nazification).

e. The selected policy will support the state’s political goal regarding the future of the Gaza Strip and the final picture of the war.

In this document, three possible options [A, B, and C] will be presented as a policy of the political echelon in Israel regarding the future of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip.

[Option C below is the recommended and chosen Option of the Memorandum which is currently being implemented.]

The Memorandum’s “Option C”

The evacuation of the civilian population from Gaza to Sinai.

Option C – The option that will yield positive, long-term strategic outcomes for Israel, and is an executable option.

It requires determination from the political echelon in the face of international pressure, with an emphasis on harnessing the support of the United States and additional pro-Israeli countries for the endeavor.

At first glance, this option, involving significant population displacement, may present challenges in terms of international legitimacy.

Operational

1. A call for the evacuation of the non-combatant population from the combat zone of the Hamas attack.

2. In the first stage, operations from the air with a focus on the north of Gaza to allow a ground invasion in an area that is already evacuated and does not require fighting in a densely populated civilian area.

3. In the second stage, a gradual ground invasion of the territory in the north and along the border until the occupation of the entire Stripand cleansing of the underground bunkers of Hamas fighters.

4. The ground invasion stage will be less time-consuming compared to options A and B and therefore will reduce the exposure time to opening the northern front simultaneously with the fighting in Gaza.

5. It is important to leave the travel routes to the south open to enable the evacuation of the civilian population toward Rafah.

International/legal legitimacy

In our assessment, post-evacuation combat is likely to result in fewer casualties among the civilian population compared to the expected casualties if the population remains (as presented in options A and B).

a. This is a defensive war against a terrorist organization that conducted a military invasion into Israel. [false flag justification]

b. The demand for the evacuation of the non-combatant population from the area is a widely accepted method that saves lives, and it was the approach used by the Americans in Iraq in 2003.

c. Egypt has an obligation under international law to allow the passage of the population.

6. Israel must act to promote a broad diplomatic initiative aimed at countries that will support assisting the displaced population and agree to absorb them as refugees.

7. A list of countries that are suitable for this initiative can be found in Appendix A to this document.

8. In the long run, this option will gain broader legitimacy because it involves a population that will be integrated within a state framework with citizenship.

Click here to access complete document (10 pages).