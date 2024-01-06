Livestream recording from the presentations in Swedish Parliament - Full Program on 29 September, 2023 (Latypova Substack)

This meeting is now an official record in Sweden as a meeting in a Parliament building organized by an elected official (Elsa Widding, MP)

Updated Latypova segment published on SWEBBTV 06 Jan 2024

Google translation from SWEBBTV article follows:

It has now been just over two and a half years since mass vaccination against Covid-19 began. The WHO has called off the pandemic, but the Public Health Agency recommends continued vaccination for people over 50 and for risk groups.

Since the start of the vaccine campaign, data has been compiled from authorities in various reporting systems and independent research has presented thousands of peer-reviewed articles in various scientific journals from all corners of the world. The picture of the vaccine's safety and effectiveness against Covid-19 and how the vaccines have worked and not worked is thus beginning to become clear.

Before Sweden votes to give the WHO increased powers and a greater mandate to control future pandemic measures and vaccination programs, it is important to get a broader perspective on how safe the vaccines that the WHO recommended and still recommend against Covid-19 are. It is also important that we politicians and the media can ask relevant questions about the conclusions drawn by the Public Health Agency and the recommendations given given the data that is regularly published in the scientific literature.

It is also necessary to gain clarity on how the process of quickly launching the emergency-approved vaccines to different countries has taken place as well as gain insight into the discussion and arguments regarding whether there were effective medications against Covid 19 when the pandemic broke out or about mass vaccination with an emergency-approved vaccine was the only and correct way, as the WHO still claims. This is not least important in order to avoid possible errors and shortcomings from being repeated during the next pandemic.

