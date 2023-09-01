Every Human Vaccine Tested Was Contaminated by Unsafe Levels of Metals and Debris Linked to Cancer and Autoimmune Disease, New Study Reports (HERE)

CSRI, Nov. 20, 2017 by Celeste McGovern

Researchers examining 44 samples of 30 different vaccines found dangerous contaminants, including red blood cells in one vaccine and metal toxicants in every single sample tested – except in one animal vaccine.

Authors: Antonietta M. Gatti and Stefano Montanari

Study Excerpts

Damage to the immune system, page 9/13;

As happens with all foreign bodies, particularly that small, they induce an inflammatory reaction that is chronic because most of those particles cannot be degraded. Furthermore, the protein corona effect (due to a nano-bio-interaction can produce organic/inorganic composite particles capable of stimulating the

immune system in an undesirable way

DNA damage, page 9/13;

"particles the size often observed in vaccines can enter cell nuclei and interact with the DNA".

Harm to children, page 10/13;

"It is only obvious that similar quantities of these foreign bodies can have a more serious impact on very small organisms like those of children"

Using extremely sensitive new technologies not used in vaccine manufacturing, Italian scientists reported they were “baffled” by their discoveries which included single particles and aggregates of organic debris including red cells of human or possibly animal origin and metals including lead, tungsten, gold, and chromium, that have been linked to autoimmune disease and leukemia.

In the 2017 study, published in the International Journal of Vaccines and Vaccination, (PDF FILE DELETED) the researchers led by Antonietta Gatti, of the National Council of Research of Italy and the Scientific Director of Nanodiagnostics, say their results “show the presence of micro- and nano-sized particulate matter composed of inorganic elements in vaccine samples” not declared in the products’ ingredients lists.

Lead particles were found in the cervical cancer vaccines, Gardasil and Cervarix, for example, and in the seasonal flu vaccine Aggripal manufactured by Novartis as well as in the Meningetec vaccine meant to protect against meningitis C.

Samples of an infant vaccine called Infarix Hexa (against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, poliomyelitis and haemophilus influenzae type B) manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline was found to contain stainless steel, tungsten and a gold-zinc aggregate.

Other metal contaminants included platinum, silver, bismuth, iron, and chromium. Chromium (alone or in alloy with iron and nickel) was identified in 25 of the human vaccines from Italy and France that were tested.

GSK’s Fluarix vaccine for children three years and older contained 11 metals and aggregates of metals. Similar aggregates to those identified in the vaccines have been shown to be prevalent in cases of leukemia, the researchers noted.

Many of the vaccines contained iron and iron alloys which, according to the researchers, “can corrode and the corrosion products exert a toxicity affecting the tissues”.

This 2017 study examined the contamination of many vials from different vaccines with disturbing conclusions. With abject failure to apply systematic quality control procedures to a long list of vaccines falsely promoted as "safe and effective", we can only conclude there was never intended to be any quality control.

With the following 2021 report of Covid-19 vaccine contamination in Moderna vials in Japan, we could further suspect that production of "Dirty Vaccines" is an intentional assault on the global population and consistent with the depopulation goals of the GREAT RESET. (Global Research) (Principia)