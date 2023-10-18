Whistleblower: Netenyahu Ordered Stand-down of IDF Forces to Allow Murder of Israeli Citizens.
Rabbi Chananya Weissman is well-connected source of intelligence
Lauren Witzke: "Netenyahu intentionally let Hamas kill Israelis. Both the IDF and the Israeli Air Force both stood-down for 7 hours."
Edward and Lauren translate the Israeli village survivor’s groundbreaking interview that reveals what REALLY happened during the alleged “Hamas” attack. She states that everyone was massacred by Israeli special forces, including her friends and family. Do not miss this very important episode….it changes everything.
Coincidental Failures
"Netenyahu intentionally let Hamas kill Israelis. Both the IDF and the Israeli Air Force both stood-down for 7 hours." (Lauren Witzke )
Photos identify IDF forces escorting HAMAS actors through the fence
HAMAS personnel identified as having European features and blonde hair
GAZA Strip quietly scheduled for massive natural gas pipeline via Qatar funds.
Surveillance balloons shut down weeks before the attack
Attack recorded at 7:15 AM but media blackout prevented warning the public.
IDF spokesman admitted there were indeed preliminary signs of a Hamas attack but no Intel HERE
Whistleblower, Rabbi Chananya Weissman maintains a Rumble Channel HERE
Wow on all of this!!
For the first video-is there a key segment to listen to?
Doing the WEF's bidding.