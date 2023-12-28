In a September, 2022 interview, Del Bigtree suggested that the world is not ready for the "no virus" conversation.

We take a different view, which is why the "Settling The Virus Debate" Statement was launched.

Dr Sam and Mark Bailey are joined by Dr Tom Cowan and Dr Andy Kaufman to analyze Bigtree's strategy. We discuss why we believe the COVID-19 situation should be used to unravel not only the virus model, but the fraud of germ theory as well.

Comment: Dec 28, 2023, Del Bigtree promoted (again) a matching-dollars, year-end fundraiser to sustain the Highwire’s budget of undisclosed millions. Del admits there are wealthy donors at the top, capable of donating one dollar for every dollar the increasingly impoverished Highwire viewers at the bottom can manage to scrape together on their charge cards after Christmas. The names and numbers of the matching-fund millionaires is, so-far, classified. – So, it’s increasingly disingenuous that Bigtree proudly claims nobody tells him what topics to report while systematically avoiding guests who advocate Terrain and expose the over 100 years of Germ Theory lies. It’s also obvious that “not-so-independent reporter”, Jeffery Jaxen, has been sworn to silence too.

So, it appears the Gatekeepers at the top are exorting Del Bigtree in order to perpetuate a hugely profitable lie that will victimize mankind in the next fake Plandemic.

