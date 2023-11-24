Everything you thought you knew about vaccines, is wrong.

This Thanksgiving, ICAN CEO and Host of ‘The HighWire,’ Del Bigtree, joins ICAN Lead Counsel, Aaron Siri, Esq., on the stage of Freedom Fest, in Memphis, TN, where they present ‘Vaccine Experts Under Oath: Shocking Revelations in the Fight for Transparency And Truth.’ Everything you thought you knew about vaccines, is wrong. Listen to Del and Aaron take you through court depositions and cross examinations of the world’s leading vaccine experts. Listen to shocking admissions by these experts, in their own words, when they are compelled to tell the truth, under oath. From our teams at ICAN and The HighWire, we give thanks for you, and we Wish you a very Happy Thanksgiving!

Dirty Vaccines Scandal

Study Finds Most Vaccines Contaminated With Dangerous Metals and Debris - Reveals No Quality Control in Manufacturing (Link)

Jefferey Jackson reports a 2017 study of 30 dirty vaccines that fail the "safe and effective" test.

Every Human Vaccine Tested Was Contaminated by Unsafe Levels of Metals and Debris Linked to Cancer and Autoimmune Disease, New Study Reports (HERE)

VACCINE EXPERTS UNDER OATH

