Vaccine Experts Under Oath May Cause You to Become an Anti-Vaxxer For Life.
‘Vaccine Experts Under Oath: Aaron Siri presents shocking Revelations in the Fight for Transparency and Truth.’ Everything you thought you knew about vaccines, is wrong.
This Thanksgiving, ICAN CEO and Host of ‘The HighWire,’ Del Bigtree, joins ICAN Lead Counsel, Aaron Siri, Esq., on the stage of Freedom Fest, in Memphis, TN, where they present ‘Vaccine Experts Under Oath: Shocking Revelations in the Fight for Transparency And Truth.’ Everything you thought you knew about vaccines, is wrong. Listen to Del and Aaron take you through court depositions and cross examinations of the world’s leading vaccine experts. Listen to shocking admissions by these experts, in their own words, when they are compelled to tell the truth, under oath. From our teams at ICAN and The HighWire, we give thanks for you, and we Wish you a very Happy Thanksgiving!
Dirty Vaccines Scandal
Study Finds Most Vaccines Contaminated With Dangerous Metals and Debris - Reveals No Quality Control in Manufacturing (Link)
Jefferey Jackson reports a 2017 study of 30 dirty vaccines that fail the "safe and effective" test.
Every Human Vaccine Tested Was Contaminated by Unsafe Levels of Metals and Debris Linked to Cancer and Autoimmune Disease, New Study Reports (HERE)
SHOW NOTES:
VACCINE EXPERTS UNDER OATH
ICAN: Vaccine Experts Under Oath PowerPoint -- DOWNLOAD LINK --
Reuters: Merck agrees to pay $4.85 Billion in Vioxx settlement
Office of Justice: Sanofi US Agrees to Pay $109 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations of Free Product Kickbacks to Physicians
ABC News: Pfizer fined $2.3 Billion of illegal marketing in off-label drug case
CDC: 2023 Recommended Immunizations for Children from Birth Through 6 Years Old
CBS News: U.S. has highest first-day infant mortality out of industrialized world, group reports
Sage Journals: Neurodevelopmental Disorders Following Thimerosal-Containing Childhood Immunizations: A Follow-Up Analysis
ICAN: ICAN Attorneys Secure Religious Exemption to Vaccination in Mississippi
CLOSER
Fox 4: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates by private employers
Benefits Pro: COVID vaccine injury lawsuit surge: DOJ's hiring lawyers, but what about Big Pharma?
