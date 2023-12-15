THE GATEKEEPERS - Dr. Peter McCullough Promotes Adolescent Viral Nonsense
Dr. McCullough resorts to adolescent name-calling and personal attacks on the non-science (nonsense) of Virology.
Dr. Peter McCullough Engages in Gaslighting in Defense of the Criminal Vaccine industry on the Most Important Wellness Issue of our Time
Dr Peter McCullough is a hero to many in the medical freedom community and has been one of the most prominent voices in the fight against the COVID vaccines. While we have supported him on this front, it has been increasingly difficult to condone his public statements about “viruses” and the alleged novel disease entity ‘COVID-19’. We have made some previous responses here, here and here but he continues to double down on his claims.
Recently, Dr McCullough appeared on the Man in America show and attempted to justify the “science” of the virologists. He also made some outrageous claims about those of us providing refutations to the virus model and even told outright lies about the history of our group.
In this video Dr Mark Bailey is joined by ‘no virus’ veteran Dr Kevin Corbett to provide a detailed commentary and rebuttal to Dr McCullough’s claims. This is a vital issue as such claims are keeping people trapped not only in the viral delusion but also within the wider allopathic paradigm.
Dr. Peter McCullough Shocked to Learn Covid Pandemic Not Caused by a Virus
“Farewell to Virology” by Dr. Mark Bailey - Multiple languages
“Farewell to Virology” by Dr. Mark Bailey (English Version)
“Perhaps the primary evidence that the pathogenic viral theory is problematic is that no published scientific paper has ever shown that particles fulfilling the definiton of viruses have been directly isolated and purified from any tissues or bodily fluids of any sick human or animal. Using the commonly accepted definiton of “isolation”, which is the separation of one thing from all other things, there is general agreement that this has never been done in the history of virology.“
— Dr Thomas Cowan et al., The “Segling the Virus Debate” Statement, 2022.
Dear Harold,
Thank you for your voluntary ongoing civic activism.
Gatorifically,
Lew A (Lincoln) Welge, M.Ed./Ed.S. ‘83
LewWelge.com
I have begged these virus profiteers to debate Bailey, Cowan, and/or Kauffman many times. Actually have been banned from Kirsch's site for asking too much. NO ONE will step up. McCullough has his "protocol' to profit from, so he will never be the all truth purveyor.