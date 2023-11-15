Dr. Peter McCullough Shocked to Learn Covid Pandemic Not Caused by a Virus
Dr. Peter McCullough Meets the Master of All-Cause Mortality - Dr. Denis Rancourt
This Oct 2, 2023 interview is Dr. Peter McCullough’s first-ever conversation with Prof. Denis Rancourt who published the all-cause mortality study proving that pre-injection deaths were all attributed to multiple issues of collateral damage. Not a Covid virus.
Why was it that Dr. McCullough had never read Denis Rancourt’s study prior to the interview?
I would not go so far as to accuse McCullough of willful ignorance since he seemed genuinely surprised and a bit “rattled” at Rancourt’s report. McCullough reacted by attempting to shift the conversation to vaccine injuries and deaths, where his observations are well-defended but Rancourt eventually steered him back to the NO VIRUS conversation.
One possibility is the economic trap of developing a belief system founded on an economic incentive such as marketing cures for the Covid Virus
Critics of Dr. McCulloughs un-enlightend stance claim he’s a member of a Gatekeepers Club. (See Dr.’s Mark Bailey, Sam Bailey and Kevin Corbett) (Video)
2023-06-22: There Was No Pandemic (essay)
There Was No Pandemic
By Denis G. Rancourt, PhD - June 22, 2023
This is radical.
The essay is based on my May 17, 2023 testimony for the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) in Ottawa, Canada, my 894-page book of exhibits in support of that testimony, and our continued research.
I am an accomplished interdisciplinary scientist and physicist, and a former tenured Full Professor of physics and lead scientist, originally at the University of Ottawa.
I have written over 30 scientific reports relevant to COVID, starting April 18, 2020 for the Ontario Civil Liberties Association (ocla.ca/covid), and recently for a new non-profit corporation (correlation‑canada.org/research). Presently, all my work and interviews about COVID are documented on my website created to circumvent the barrage of censorship (denisrancourt.ca).
In addition to critical reviews of published science, the main data that my collaborators and I analyse is all‑cause mortality.
All-cause mortality by time (day, week, month, year, period), by jurisdiction (country, state, province, county), and by individual characteristics of the deceased (age, sex, race, living accomodations) is the most reliable data for detecting and epidemiologically characterizing events causing death, and for gauging the population-level impact of any surge or collapse in deaths from any cause.
Such data is not susceptible to reporting bias or to any bias in attributing causes of death. We have used it to detect and characterize seasonality, heat waves, earthquakes, economic collapses, wars, population aging, long-term societal development, and societal assaults such as those occurring in the COVID period, in many countries around the world, and over recent history, 1900-present.
Interestingly, none of the post-second-world-war Centers-for-Disease-Control-and-Prevention-promoted (CDC‑promoted) viral respiratory disease pandemics (1957-58, “H2N2”; 1968, “H3N2”; 2009, “H1N1 again”) can be detected in the all‑cause mortality of any country. Unlike all the other causes of death that are known to affect mortality, these so‑called pandemics did not cause any detectable increase in mortality, anywhere.
The large 1918 mortality event, which was recruited to be a textbook viral respiratory disease pandemic (“H1N1”), occurred prior to the inventions of antibiotics and the electron microscope, under horrific post-war public-sanitation and economic-stress conditions. The 1918 deaths have been proven by histopathology of preserved lung tissue to have been caused by bacterial pneumonia. This is shown in several independent and non-contested published studies.
My first report analysing all-cause mortality was published on June 2, 2020, at censorship-prone Research Gate, and was entitled “All-cause mortality during COVID-19 - No plague and a likely signature of mass homicide by government response”. It showed that hot spots of sudden surges in all‑cause mortality occurred only in specific locations in the Northern-hemisphere Western World, which were synchronous with the March 11, 2020 declaration of a pandemic. Such synchronicity is impossible within the presumed framework of a spreading viral respiratory disease, with or without airplanes, because the calculated time from seeding to mortality surge is highly dependent on local societal circumstances, by several months to years. I attributed the excess deaths to aggressive measures and hospital treatment protocols known to have been applied suddenly at that time in those localities.
The work was pursued in greater depth with collaborators for several years and continues. We have shown repeatedly that excess mortality most often refused to cross national borders and inter-state lines. The invisible virus targets the poor and disabled and carries a passport. It also never kills until governments impose socio-economic and care-structure transformations on vulnerable groups within the domestic population. (Continue)
That was a great interview on the part of all three of these doctors; Rancourt, McCullough and Couey. What is most interesting to me is that Dr. Rancourt and I are both physicists- I went on to become a surgeon- who arrived at the same conclusions by different methods; he, using all-cause mortality from many countries and I from an analysis/comparison of Sweden and the United States. Dr. Rancourt would agree with me that when you attack a problem from two different directions and get the same answer, you have greatly reduced (to near zero), the chance that a careless error of reasoning reasoning caused you to arrive at an incorrect result.
O was quite pleased to see evidence that Dr. McCullough now seems to acknowledge my claims that "This thing was the biggest nothing burger to ever hit the airwaves; the virus, not the vaccine" as I told Dr. Bhattacharya during our 24 hours together way back in early 2022 and even in March of 2020, I predicted 60,000 deaths total from it, and that is almost exactly the correct number (not the 1.2 million the government tries to make everyone believe). Dr. Bhattacharya, by the way, believes the vaccine was helpful in the oldest age groups and possibly overall. We made a video last week in which he repeated this claim but didn't want to debate it with me. I have so many other discoveries I made in addition to writing a very important book, Dr. Couey, I've never understood why you didn't have me on for an interview, despite inquiry letters asking you to give me a chance. I hope you will invite me on. Here is the link to my post explaining how I arrived at ~60,000 deaths in the US from Covid during 2020, 2021, and 2022 combined, reposted by Dr. Malone. I believe you and your followers will enjoy it. It was also derived in my book from October, 2022 and will be in my grand opus about Covid coming out in a few months. https://drreidsheftall.substack.com/p/how-many-people-died-in-the-us-during
Pleasse do have me on. There are so many things I have derived that the general medical communities - both pro and anti-Narrative- have never recognized but that I can prove.