THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY

Dr Mark Bailey and Dr John Bevan-Smith (PDF)

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Dr Mark Bailey MB ChB, PGDipMSM, MHealSc (Otago) - Is a microbiology, medical industry and health researcher who worked in medical practice, including clinical trials, for two decades.

Dr John Bevan-Smith BA (Hons) First Class, PhD (Auckland) - Is a business owner, author and researcher, who has undertaken research for the Waitangi Tribunal Te Rōpū Whakamana i te Tiriti o Waitangi/The Ministry of Justice Te Tāhū o te Ture.

The COVID-19 Fraud & War On Humanity (Part 1)

This essay contains three parts. Part One outlines some of the history of virology and the failures of the virologists to follow the scientific method. The many and far-reaching claims of the virologists can all be shown to be flawed due to: (a) the lack of direct evidence, and (b) the invalidation of indirect “evidence” due to the uncontrolled nature of the experiments. The examples provided cover all major aspects of the virological fraud including alleged isolation, cytopathic effects, genomics, antibodies, and animal pathogenicity studies.

The COVID-19 Fraud & War On Humanity (Part 2)

Part Two examines the fraud used to propagate the COVID-19 “pandemic.” A breakdown of the methodology relied upon by the original inventors Fan Wu et al., shows how the fictional SARS-CoV-2 was “created” through anti-scientific methods and linguistic sleights of hands. It is part of an ongoing deception where viruses are claimed to exist by templating them against previous “virus” templates. Using SARS-CoV-2 as an example, the trail of “coronavirus” genomic templates going back to the 1980s reveals that none of these genetic sequences have ever been shown to come from inside any viral particle — the phylogenetic trees are fantasies. The misapplication of the polymerase chain reaction has propagated this aspect of virology’s fraud and created the ‘cases’ to maintain the illusion of a pandemic.

The COVID-19 Fraud & War On Humanity (Part 3)

Part Three provides an analysis of how some key participants, “health” institutions, and the mainstream media maintain the virus illusion through information control and narratives that parrot virology’s claims. By way of happenstance, the virological fraud now finds itself front and centre of the COVID-19 fraud. From here, however, it can be critically appraised by those outside virology and the pseudo-scientific paradigm virology has built around itself can finally be dismantled and laid to rest.

Dirty Vaccines

2017 Study Finds Most Vaccines Contaminated With Dangerous Metals and Debris - Reveals No Quality Control in Manufacturing

The following slides are in the PDF file - They are findings of pathologists Arne Burkhardt and Walter Lang who had investigated ten deaths of persons over 50 who had died in temporal context of being administered so-called COVID-19 vaccines, including Comirnaty from Pfizer. - Dr Mark Bailey and Dr John Bevan-Smith (PDF)