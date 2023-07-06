BOOK BURNING: “Nobody Died at Sandy Hook” has been banned everywhere because it succeeded in exposing elected officials, the media, FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security’s involvement in a state sponsored terrorist event designed as a war on the 2nd amendment of the US constitution. (Download the PDF version Here )

Jim Fetzer, editor of the banned book, “Nobody Died at Sandy Hook” was interviewed by “Germ Warfare”. Fetzer cites the “Smith-Mundt Modernization Act” as central to the increasing institutionalized corruption of mainstream media and US intelligence services, allowing propaganda and staged events to be promoted as facts to the American people including legal and financial penalties for those who present the facts.

The documentary, “We Need to Talk About Sandy Hook” is a collaboration by independent journalists who contributed their personal research questioning the official story promoted by government and the media. (Odysee VIDEO)

As US attorney for the District of Columbia, Eric Holder supported using Hollywood, the media and government officials in order to “really brainwash people” into opposing firearm ownership, according to a 1995 C-SPAN video. Holder was addressing the Women’s National Democratic Club on Jan. 30, 1995.

By no coincidence, then attorney general Eric Holder convened with Connecticut's governor Dannel Malloy just 3 weeks (11/27/2012) prior to the staged Sandy Hook shooting event held on 12/13 and 12/14 of 2012. The topic was “Operation Longevity”, launched to reduce gang and gun violence in Connecticut’s Cities. A transcript of Holder’s speech Nov, 27, 2012 in New Haven emphasizes “Operation Longevity’s” goal of protecting children and young people. (Source)

Here are 2 video clips of Eric Holder and Gov. Malloy addressing a group announcing Project Longevity on 11/27/2012 [Video] and [Video]

Gene Rosen interviewed with flashing DHS sign in the video frame as testified by Newtown official, Patricia Llodra while under sworn deposition. [Video]

ONE OF MANY PROBLEMS with THE LYING MEDIA SANDY HOOK STORY



DAILY MAIL, 18 Dec 2012: EXCLUSIVE: Revealed, the family secret that haunted the tragic mother of Sandy Hook shooter, her plans to find a new home for her troubled son - and how she feared 'her time was running out'

A Huge Problems with the "official story"

The 2 Social Security Death certificates below show Adam Lanza Died on Thursday, 12/13/2012, the day before the media reported the mass shooting at Sandy Hook and the day before he purportedly shot and killed his mother on Friday, the 14th.

See SSDI Death Certificates Screen Capture [Here]

"The exercise is expected to end at 11:59 pm on 12/13/12 and be evaluated on 12/14/12 as a real-time event."

Naomi Wolf - Sandy Hook FEMA Drill - Smith-Mundt Modernization Act

