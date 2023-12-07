There are over 10 Fuellmich updates posted on TruthSummit through Dec 5th, 2023 at this time. - TRUTHSUMMIT SUBSTACK

November 26, 2023. Inka Fuellmich speaks out. On being kept silent. On the treatment of her husband, Reiner Fuellmich. On his gratitude for all the cards and letters. And much more.

With Elsa. A big pleasure talking with Inka, getting to know her. Amazing integrity. Like Reiner.

INKA FUELLMICH, Reiner's wife, tells the story of Reiner's arrest and her own detainment in a Mexican jail.

INKA FUELLMICH:

On October, 12, Reiner and I flew to Tijuana to pick up our passports and visas. This had been arranged by the consulate. We were supposed to be met at the airport by the consul.

Here is what happened.

I happen to be sitting in the second row at the front of the airplane.

Reiner is sitting at the back.

So I get off the plane pretty quickly.

There are 6 uniformed men right at the gate, Four men from the National Guard and two from the immigration authorities.

They let me pass almost unnoticed.

I have the crazy hope that they can’t be waiting for us. Maybe someone with drugs or something similar.

I stand a little to one side and wait, my heart in my throat.

Nothing can happen, I think. We are safe here.

We have an appointment with the consul directly at the airport. Everything has been officially reported and planned.

As soon as Reiner steps out of the gate, the uniformed men start moving, seem to have a photo of him.

They walk toward him and I know.

Nothing is the same now.

Now it's happened.

There's nothing I can do.

They all together come to me as well and we are led wordlessly into the immigration office. We wait.

I just manage to make one phone call before a man says: "There's something wrong with your visa. We’re taking you to the main office now.”

Our explanations that we should get new passports here and that everything is in order are not of interest.

With blue lights on the vehicle and a second escort vehicle, we are taken through the traffic jam to the other end of the city, where officials are already waiting for us.

All personal belongings are taken from us without explanation. In addition, there are fingerprints and signatures on several papers in Spanish. No interpreter.

We ask to call the embassy, in a last attempt to clarify the situation.

The call confirms that nothing here is happening by chance.

A translator arrives and explains that there is a problem in Germany. They will take my husband to Mexico City immediately and he will be flown, accompanied, from there to Germany.

There is no more talk of passports or visas.

We are allowed to say goodbye briefly and then all of a sudden he is gone.

What's happening here?

And there's nothing I can do.

A large room. A man in handcuffs and lots of tattoos is being led away.

I'm wearing a light dress and flip-flops.

The interpreter tells me that I'm going to stay here for now.

A woman takes me into the cell and I walk in circles on cold gray tiles.

There’s a camera on the ceiling,

1 water bottle with a paper cup,

1 rubber mattress on the dirty floor,

a heat protection foil for the night,

toothpaste, but no washbasin,

a metal toilet, clogged and overflowing.

After a few hours, a guard comes, tells me I'll be released the next day, and leaves a tray of food.

I think: better than in a German hospital and am a little relieved.

Just hang in there, everything will clear up and then everything will be fine again!

It gets calmer during the night. Breathing exercises.

A television is on.

It's cold. New arrivals come in from time to time, picked up at the border.

Fewer and fewer people are fleeing México for the USA. On the walls are the names of people from Georgia, Brazil and Venezuela.

When the doors slam, I startle, afraid that my door will be opened.

The next morning I await my release. After 2 hours I ask and someone says: In the afternoon.

It's the afternoon. The food for the evening is brought. The guard says: Hey German, you have to eat. For us Mexicans, a good full belly is very important.

Then I cry - suddenly I lose hope.

But after a while, there are voices at the main entrance. The boss is back from work that evening. Very polite, personal, almost apologetic.

I'm taken from the cell to the front.

“You can go now.”

I sign papers again. They show me a photo of my husband at the airport in México City. In handcuffs between 2 men.

He looks so tired.

Then I can leave.

And only now, 4 weeks later, I am able to write about it.

These things are happening now to many people.

It is our present.

Betrayal? Slander? Aiding and abetting?

Love, hope and blessing for all people who are and remain strong,

who are there for others and support them.

I would like to thank all the people who have accompanied us for over 3 years, who have written to us and shared their worries and fears, who stood up and simply do not stop.

Thank you very much,

Inka

_________________________

The words are all Inka’s. I, Elsa, did.a tiny bit to the English, as Inka speaks English fluently, but it isn’t her best language.

To listen to the original broadcast in German, here is the link:

https://t.me/bitteltv/24286