Jimmy Dore show with investigative reporter, Ben Swann.

Ben Swann Reports How Israel Funds HAMAS to Engineer False Flag

HAMAS main source of funding might surprise you

NEW REPUBLIC: “One of this conflict’s greatest ironies is that Hamas has Netanyahu to thank in part for its strength. For years, he has propped up Hamas in Gaza in order to weaken the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority, or P.A., in the West Bank, thereby dashing hopes for a two-state solution. He reportedly admitted as much in 2019, in defending his decision to allow Qatari funds to flow into Gaza.”

For years, Netanyahu propped up Hamas. Now it’s blown up in our faces

TIMES of ISRAEL: “The premier’s policy of treating the terror group as a partner, at the expense of Abbas and Palestinian statehood, has resulted in wounds that will take Israel years to heal from”.

“Since Netanyahu returned to power in January 2023, the number of work permits has soared to nearly 20,000. Additionally, since 2014, Netanyahu-led governments have practically turned a blind eye to the incendiary balloons and rocket fire from Gaza.”