Did you know the GAZA STRIP Has Been a Designated a "BUILD BACK BETTER" Project Since 2017?

Blackrock Ready to Exploit Maui for Build Back Better Re-Development

MEET THE "LOCAL" GLOBO JUDAS GOATS

Blackrock Ready to Exploit Maui for Build Back Better Re-Development

GAZA STRIP Has Been a Designated a "BUILD BACK BETTER" Project Since 2017

What is the Build Back Better approach?

The “Build Back Better” (BBB) approach has first emerged during the international recovery effort following the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami. The approach stems out from the need to improve current reconstruction and recovery practices and generate stronger and more resilient communities.

The Build Back Better motto was a 2017 Gaza Campaign to create conditions for sustainable farming. But the "Branding" of the WEF (BBB) after the Palestinian Motto is too much of a coincidence.

Continue to Substack Article HERE