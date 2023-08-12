In a recent press conference, Gov., Josh Green referred to Maui's recovery as "BUILD BACK BETTER", a notorious utterance of the DAVOS, WEF and Klaus Schwab that covertly signals a "666" when the 3 "B" letters become numbers when viewed in lower case.

Also, the designation of "MAUI STRONG" is revealed as a tribute to now-deceased, (2015) Maurice STRONG in the "Strong Cities Network" awarded to participants in the fake school shootings like Sandy Hook, Parkland and now, terrorism.

Maurice “STRONG" was an early UN Agenda leader and originator of "Sustainability" narrative.

Google search for "Maui Strong" will reveal many sources of commercial outlets already selling selling T-SHITS with"MAUI STRONG" like they knew it was coming.

COVID-19 The Answer To Maurice Strong’s Autobiographical Question, ‘Where on Earth Are We Going’?

Who Are the Billionaire’s in Maui now?

Mark Zuckerburg, Larry Ellison, Oprah Winfrey, Jeff Bezos and more to come. What do they know about rising sea levels that media propagandists don't?

Christopher Greene lives in Lanai, Maui. He and his family had to evacuate the fires like everyone else but they landed on their feet with secure housing.

Green is a Youtube influencer at AMTV. He's also a property investor in Lanai, Maui. as "THE ISLAND PROJECT" :

"The first decentralized Island blockchain community ever built! Our private portfolio of exclusive Real Estate, Land, Luxury Homes, Condos and Master Retreats with our Flagship Project 1 located in Maui, Hawaii."

Christopher claims the almost exclusive use of wood, instead of concrete and steel building materials was the cause of the inferno. He claims he will address conspiracy theories about the fires in later videos.

For now Greene predicts with professional certainty, that Blackrock is ready to re-develop the island in the image of technocracy and UN Agenda-2030.

MAUI FIRE EMERGENCY EVACUATIONS - WHAT REALLY HAPPENED AND CRITICAL NEXT STEPS. - Christopher Greene - Uploaded 8/11/2023 (Early)

BREAKING MAUI EMERGENCY - CRITICAL EVENT - MAINLAND IS NEXT - PREPARE NOW!

AMTV - Christopher Greene - Interviewed by Doenut - Uploaded 8/11/2023 (Later in the day)

DLNR captures new aerial footage of Lahaina Wildfire Disaster

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) released extensive new aerial footage on Friday showing more of the damage from the Lahaina Wildfire Disaster.

VIDEO: “FIREPOCALYPSE” A Report on Maui - Lahaina Fires From Dane Wigington at Geoengineering Watch (8/12/2023)

Maui will be turned into Smart City Governance

Governor Josh Green recently spoke at the UN talking about Hawaii as the first State to be 100% sustainable

Maui will be turned into Smart City Governance

