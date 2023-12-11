Florida Lawmaker, Michelle Salzman, Shouted "All of Them" In Response to a Question About When Israel Will Have Killed Enough Palestinians.
Florida lawmakers seem terrified they will lose campaign contributions if they vote for a cease-fire resolution
Florida Lawmaker Who Shouted ‘All of Them’ In Response to Question About When Israel Will Have Killed Enough Palestinians Is Now Apologizing After Receiving ‘Real’ Threats
Nixon: “We are at 10,000 dead Palestinians. How many will be enough?”
Rep. Salzman: “All of them”
Nixon: “One of my colleagues also stated that this is going to dry up their fundraising if we vote on this resolution.
Florida state Rep. Angie Nixon tapped her colleagues earlier this week to stand with her in calling for a cease-fire in the wake of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
The resolution, HR31- C, calls “for an immediate de-escalation & ceasefire in Israel & occupied Palestine, supporting protection of constitutional rights of Floridians, & advocating for dignity & safety of residents in every community.”
“We are at 10,000 dead Palestinians. How many will be enough?” said Nixon, a Jacksonville Democrat who sponsored a proposal related to her cause that was shut down in a 104-2 vote on Tuesday.
“One of my colleagues said all of them,” she continued. “One of my colleagues also stated that this is going to dry up their fundraising if we vote on this resolution. “That’s what we’ve become in this state? Where we don’t care about innocent babies that don’t even get the opportunity to blow out their first birthday candle.”
Twitter/X Link: https://x.com/aamer_rahman/status/1722641101528691193?s=20
Rep. Salzman has 3 children but they are not Palestinian
It was only backed by Nixon and Rep. Anna Eskamani. During the tension-filled House special session, lawmakers weighed in, including Rep. Randy Fine, who is Jewish, stating, “If you vote for this, you’re an anti-Semite.”
Horrifying. What is wrong with people? Salzman sounds heavily vaccinated.
To kill any more Palestinians continues to be a criminal offense, but with the provision that they are only civilians and not part and party to Hamas and/or other related terrorist organizations. When Hamas broke out of Gaza on 7th October, they behaved in a way that so clearly marked then as terrorists and homicidal thugs, rapists, women and child killers, that the only sensible response was to claim the dire need for their complete elimination, and the Israeli government still seeks this solution to their terrorism.
During the many years preceding this latest war, there have been repeated attempts on the part of Israel to make peace with the Palestinians. All have been refused and within the leaders of the Palestinians it now appears that these leaders were pretending to seek a solution that would give Palestinians sovereignty but actually were less obviously supporting the terrorists in words if not in cash.
Israel has no wish to eliminate the Palestinians who have proved to be most useful when they are able to enter Israel as working forces. But with this war, this can no longer continue to happen. Their entry was with the provision that they behave as non-combatants but simply wish earn a income and to live their lives in peace. But now it seems that their leaders have stirred up so much trouble that the Israeli government will not allow them to do this any more.
These biased and apparently hate-filled Palestinian leaders deliberately encourage so much bad education and hatred that more and more of their young people seek revenge for a situation that they don't properly understand but that is synthetic and propaganda based rather than one related to the true facts. I suspect that much of this hatred is also artificial and is being fueled by the sums of money that Keytar and Iran are supplying for purposes of their long-term ideology of Muslim world domination.