Florida Lawmaker Who Shouted ‘All of Them’ In Response to Question About When Israel Will Have Killed Enough Palestinians Is Now Apologizing After Receiving ‘Real’ Threats

Nixon: “We are at 10,000 dead Palestinians. How many will be enough?”

Rep. Salzman: “All of them”

Nixon: “One of my colleagues also stated that this is going to dry up their fundraising if we vote on this resolution.

Florida state Rep. Angie Nixon tapped her colleagues earlier this week to stand with her in calling for a cease-fire in the wake of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The resolution, HR31- C, calls “for an immediate de-escalation & ceasefire in Israel & occupied Palestine, supporting protection of constitutional rights of Floridians, & advocating for dignity & safety of residents in every community.”

“We are at 10,000 dead Palestinians. How many will be enough?” said Nixon, a Jacksonville Democrat who sponsored a proposal related to her cause that was shut down in a 104-2 vote on Tuesday.

“One of my colleagues said all of them,” she continued. “One of my colleagues also stated that this is going to dry up their fundraising if we vote on this resolution. “That’s what we’ve become in this state? Where we don’t care about innocent babies that don’t even get the opportunity to blow out their first birthday candle.”

Atlanta Black Star

Twitter/X Link: https://x.com/aamer_rahman/status/1722641101528691193?s=20

Rep. Salzman has 3 children but they are not Palestinian

It was only backed by Nixon and Rep. Anna Eskamani. During the tension-filled House special session, lawmakers weighed in, including Rep. Randy Fine, who is Jewish, stating, “If you vote for this, you’re an anti-Semite.”

