Del Bigtree interviews Dane Wigington of Geoengineeringwatch.org

The Great Reset and the Covid PLANdemic has forced the cabal to expose their depopulation agenda in horrific detail. With this awakening, both the political right and left are coming together in united distrust of the federal government and media’s lies, deception and overt acts of terrorism and weapons of climate ecocide.

The Dimming, Full Length Climate Engineering Documentary (Geoengineering Watch)

GeoengineeringWatch.org is pleased to announce the release of our groundbreaking documentary that conclusively exposes the existence of global weather intervention operations.

Global weather engineering operations are a reality. Atmospheric particle testing conducted by GeoengineeringWatch.org has now proven that the lingering, spreading jet aircraft trails, so commonly visible in our skies, are not just condensation as we have officially been told. Who is responsible for carrying out these programs? What will the consequences be if geoengineering / solar radiation management operations are allowed? THE DIMMING documentary will provide answers to these questions and many more.

What in the World Are They Spraying? (Full HD Documentary)

This is the wildly successful, ultimate documentary on the subject of stratospheric aerosol geoengineering. Some refer to this as Chemtrails. I was the editor and motion graphics designer on this movie as well as the follow up video "Why in the World are They Spraying?"

"Why in the World are They Spraying?" (Full HD Documentary)

People around the world are noticing that our planet's weather is dramatically changing. They are also beginning to notice the long lingering trails left behind airplanes that have lead millions to accept the reality of chemtrail/geoengineering programs.

Could there be a connection between the trails and our severe weather?

While there are many agendas associated with these damaging programs, evidence is now abundant which proves that geoengineering can be used to control weather. In this documentary you will learn how the aerosols being sprayed into our sky are used in conjunction with other technologies to control our weather. While geoengineers maintain that their models are only for the mitigation of global warming, it is now clear that they can be used as a way to consolidate an enormous amount of both monetary and political power into the hands of a few by the leverage that weather control gives certain corporations over the Earth's natural systems. This of course, is being done at the expense of every living thing on the planet. Produced/Edited by Barry Kolsky.. Written by Barry Kolsky.