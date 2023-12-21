Zionism is Transforming Judaism Into a Nazi Death Cult - Max Blumethal, The Grey Zone
Jewish Human Rights activist MAx Blumenthal, speaks to Israel's Zionist Death Cult
The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal speaks at Boston's Community Church on December 14, addressing the factors which made the October 7 attacks inevitable and unpacks the atrocity propaganda deployed by Israel to generate political support for its genocidal rampage against the Gaza Strip.
