“No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.”

The term “ZIONISM” was first used by Nathan Birnbaum in 1890 and Has Nothing to do with Judaism or the Torah

Joe Biden is a Catholic and claims to be a proud Zionist

The terms "Zionism" and Zionist" were first used in 1890 by Nathan Birnbaum to express a spiritual and aspirational and reminder that God would eventually allow Jews to return to their homeland if they behaved themselves. But when the term Zionism was adopted by secular Jewish heretics (aka Ashkenazi Zionists) as a way to force God to return Jews to Israel in defiance of God's covenant, Birnbaum walked away from his own words, "Zionism and Zionist", as they had become corrupted by heretics away from spiritual Judaism and towards a military campaign as a blasphemy that arrogantly presumed to tell God what to do and when to do it.

Birnbaum, decrying political Zionism, 1919: (Source)

And is it at all possible that we, who regard Judaism as our one and only treasure, should ever be able to compete with such expert demagogues and loud self-advertisers as they [the Zionists]? It is surely not necessary that we should. We are, after all, still the mountains and they the grain, and all we need to do is to gather all our forces in a world organization of religious Jews, and it will follow of itself, and without the application of any great political cunning on our part, that we shall have it in our power to prevent what must needs be prevented and to carry out what we have to carry out. But there is no need first to create this world organization of religious Jews. It is already in existence. The world knows its name, it is Agudas Yisroel

The perversion of Zionism was used by German-born Theodor Hertzl in order to promote Zionism as a political movement that involved terrorism (Irgun) in order to create a Jewish Homeland by military force and deception. Hertzl was a secular Jew. (Jew in name only) because he ignored the Torah, it's commandments and God's covenant.



Zionism Assisted by the British Empire

Ze’ev Jabotinski was Herzl's Zionist contemporary who established the Jewish Self-Defense Organization, a "Jewish" militant group, however he was condemned by the at-large Jewish community for his militant activism that had no place in religious Judaism.

In 1920, Jabotinsky was elected to the first Assembly of Representatives in Palestine. The following year he was elected to the executive council of the Zionist Organization. He was also a founder of the newly registered Keren haYesod and served as its director of propaganda. Jabotinsky left the mainstream Zionist movement in 1923 due to differences with its chairman, Chaim Weizmann. Jabotinsky went on established a more hard-lined revisionist Zionist party called "Alliance of Revisionists-Zionists and its Zionist youth paramilitary organization Betar", where the objective was to use force to establish of a Jewish state on both banks of the Jordan River. His main goal was to establish a modern Jewish state with the help of the British Empire. - (Link)



Hertzl, died in 1904 at age 44 but his remains were moved to Jerusalem in 1949; further confirming the State of Israel is not ordained by the God of Judaism and the Torah, but is an artificial product of non-religious heretics like Hertzl, Jabotinsky and their secular terrorists, many of whom converted to Judaism as a shield to practice terrorism, empire and war profiteering.

Zionism is not Judaism. It’s is a Political Organization that used terrorism to achieve Israeli statehood

After taking control of Mandate Palestine, Great Britain saw itself confronted with mounting Arab and Jewish tensions. Zionist settlers had been moving to the region since the 1890s and after the Balfour Declaration in 1917, the Zionist movement accelerated.

Hertzl Video Clips

https://www.bing.com/search?form=MOZLBR&pc=MOZI&q=Theodor+Herzl+an+atheist



SECULAR:

Jewish secularism refers to secularism in a Jewish context, denoting the definition of Jewish identity with little or no attention given to its religious aspects

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jewish_secularism



ZION: The name is found in 2 Samuel (5:7), one of the books of the Hebrew Bible dated to before or close to the mid-6th century BCE. It originally referred to a specific hill in Jerusalem (Mount Zion), located to the south of Mount Moriah (the Temple Mount). - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zion



UN Demands Palestine Restoration, 1948

On November 11, 1948 the UN Told Israelis Give The Land and Homes Back and Compensate Palestinians! (Resolution #194 12/11/1948!)

https://countercurrents.org/2023/11/un-told-israelis-give-the-land-homes-back-and-compensate-palestinians-resolution-194-12-11-1948/



IRGUN, ISRAELI TERRORISTS

The Irgun Zvai Leumi: From Terrorists to Politicians

https://www.lycoming.edu/schemata/pdfs/Sellers.pdf



The Irgun Terrorists were "The National Military Organization in the Land of Israel") It was a Zionist paramilitary organization that operated in Mandate Palestine and then Israel between 1931 and 1948. Irgun was an offshoot of the older and larger Jewish paramilitary organization Haganah. The Irgun has been viewed as a terrorist organization or organization which carried out terrorist acts. Irgun members were absorbed into the Israel Defense Forces at the start of the 1948 Arab–Israeli war. The Irgun was a political predecessor to Israel's right-wing Herut (or "Freedom") party, which led to today's Likud party.[17] Likud has led or been part of most Israeli governments since 1977. - Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Irgun

UN Palestinian Statehood Achieved Twice

November, 2012: UN general assembly makes resounding vote in favour of Palestinian statehood -- Overwhelming majority votes to recognise Palestine as non-member state as US and Israel are left to condemn decision.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2012/nov/29/united-nations-vote-palestine-state



November, 2020, a UN panel voted 163-5 in support of Palestinian statehood, end of occupation. Draft calling for two-state solution passes General Assembly’s Third Committee in large package of annual pro-Palestinian resolutions that Israel argues shows bias against it. The US and Israel were 2 of the 5 members who voted against it.

https://www.timesofisrael.com/un-votes-163-5-in-support-of-palestinian-statehood-end-of-occupation/

The Netanyahu Betrayal -- How the prime minister subverts Israel’s best aspirations

https://newrepublic.com/article/176799/netanyahu-betrayal-israel



Gaza can only be understood as the triumph of Zionist fascism

Waging war with disease and extermination has roots in 1930s ideas, and the terror of 1948.

https://www.crikey.com.au/2023/11/22/gaza-zionist-fascism-israel-netanyahu-hamas/



By destroying Gaza, Israel is forfeiting its moral right to security

https://www.crikey.com.au/2023/11/08/israel-gaza-hamas-palestine-attacks/



The Orthodox Jewish sect of Neturie Karta understand how the current disaster in Palestine is a product of the corrupted interpretation of Zionism intended only as a mystical term. Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss from Neturei Karta International explains the Orthodox view - https://tinyurl.com/2ymwz45f



JOE BIDEN - Admitted President of the Military-Industrial-Zionist-Congressional Complex



Today, Israel's Zionism has devolved into a Military-Industrial-Zionist-Congressional Complex, aided and abetted by Zionist industrial partners in the US federal government and DoD. In one example, President Biden - an avowed Catholic - proudly claims he's a Zionist. He made this claim twice.

When Biden was a Senator he said, "... I am a Zionist. You don't have to be a Jew to be a Zionist".

As President, Joe Biden made a similar claim, "You need not be a Jew to be a Zionist."

Here is the Rumble clip: https://tinyurl.com/4ty5rstd