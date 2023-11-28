MRNA HAS BEEN INJECTED INTO OUR LIVESTOCK FOR A LONG TIME and the MRNA LASTS IN THE FLESH FOR A YEAR!

The Horror story continues - Explosive Three-part series by Sasha Latypova could explain why the blood of the Un-Vaxxed can look like the Blood of the Vaxxed.

Swine are injected with Sequivity containing mRNA particles similar to the Covid shots per investigative analyst, Sasha Latypova . [ Substack HERE ]

3 Part Series