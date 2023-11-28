You're Not Un-Vaxxed if You Eat This - Fish & Livestock Infected With mRNA Vaccines Killing the Animals but Slaughtered in Time to Feed You.
The Horror story continues - Explosive Three-part series by Sasha Latypova could explain why the blood of the Un-Vaxxed Looks like the Blood of the Vaxxed
MRNA HAS BEEN INJECTED INTO OUR LIVESTOCK FOR A LONG TIME and the MRNA LASTS IN THE FLESH FOR A YEAR!
Swine are injected with Sequivity containing mRNA particles similar to the Covid shots per investigative analyst, Sasha Latypova . [ Substack HERE ]
3 Part Series
Don't worry: if cooked, no mRNA can survive.
This is much worse:
The full PLAN exposed:
16 laws we need to exit Prison Planet
