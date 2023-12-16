Yes -The Israeli Government Created Hamas
GAZA Voters are not responsible for electing HAMAS. Netenyahu was able to corrupt and control HAMAS for his own agenda.
On 7th October 2023 Harakat al-Muqawamah al-Islamiyyah (Hamas) attacked Israel in an operation it called Al-Aqsa Flood. All the evidence suggests that Israeli government, or elements within the Israeli government, allowed Al-Aqsa Flood to proceed. It appears to have been a LIHOP—let it happen on purpose—false flag terrorist attack.
All we are saying is give peace a chance!
The USA has become ATM of foreign wars like Ukraine and Gaza: why?
Is it all a false flag operation as an excuse to genocide, get the Gaza gasfield, and the canal head-port from northern Gaza to the Red Sea? Time will tell their true intentions, though it's clear that saving the lives of the hostages isn't the priority at all !!!
