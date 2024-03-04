Thanks to Dr. Meryl Nass for inspiring this post

The W.H.O. is attempting to work around a US Senate vote by refusing to call their Pandemic “Accord” a “Treaty” that it is. A Treaty would require a 2/3 vote by the US Senate where it would die as a “treaty”.

Littlejohn: The WHO are refusing to call this a treaty. They call it an “accord”. They call it an “instrument”. They call it a “convention”. They refuse to call it a treaty because it would require a 2/3 vote by the US Senate and it would not pass. (Paraphrased)

“A treaty is just a binding agreement between two Nations or between multiple Nations and the World Health Organization itself has said this is binding this is a binding agreement it's a treaty it must be treated as a treaty and we need to call it a treaty at all times”

World Health Organization talks about the next pandemic "Disiease X", which by the way is is a hypothetical disease. There is no disease called disease X ".

"The WHO announcement of Disease X gives them the pretext for installing a biotech surveillance State to save the world as they would say."

China’s Depopulation Agenda and Complicity of US Leadership

Author, Frank Gaffney opens the "WW Xi" panel that discusses the dangers of China's meddling in the United States and around the world at CPAC 2024.

Breaking March 4, 2024

Belarus Reports on the WHO Pandemic Scam - The Dam is Breaking on Crime Syndicate Plan for Global Takeover