Are Chemtrails Part of a Weather Weaponization Program?

People around the world are noticing that our planet's weather is dramatically changing. They are also beginning to notice the long lingering trails left behind airplanes that have lead millions to accept the reality of chemtrail/geoengineering programs.

Could there be a connection between chemtrails and severe weather?

While there are many agendas associated with these damaging programs, evidence is now abundant which proves that geoengineering can be used to control and weaponize the weather.

In this documentary you will learn how the aerosols being sprayed into our sky are used in conjunction with other technologies to control our weather. While geoengineers maintain that their models are only for the mitigation of global warming, it is now clear that they can be used as a way to consolidate an enormous amount of both monetary and political power into the hands of a few by the leverage that weather control gives certain corporations over the Earth's natural systems. This of course, is being done at the expense of every living thing on the planet.

Directed/Produced by Michael J. Murphy and Produced/Edited by Barry Kolsky.. Written by Michael J. Murphy and Barry Kolsky.

Michael J. Murphy (R.I.P.) - March 20th 1970 – July 22nd 2020.

Countercurrents.org

Sadly, Michael J Murphy, former President at Truth Media Productions and maker of the ground-breaking documentaries, ‘What In The World Are They Spraying?’ (2010) and ‘Why In The World Are They Spraying?’ (2012), passed away in his sleep in his home state of Illinois on the 22nd of July.

Michael J Murphy was an award-winning director and producer, a political activist and the President of The Coalition Against Geoengineering. It was his idea to make What In The World Are They Spraying?, a film which woke up millions of people worldwide to the threat of geoengineering. It is far more widely known now that the atmosphere is being poisoned globally with aluminium, barium and strontium, than it was a decade ago, thanks in large part to his trail-blazing work. His catch phrase “Keep looking up!” led many to pay closer attention to their skies.

He was working on his third film about chemtrails in 2015, ‘An Unconventional Shade of Grey’ , which he wrote would “ address ways that we, as a movement, can take legal steps in demanding that all climate change laws, treaties and mandates are immediately rescinded until all geoengineering programs are stopped. It is only then that we can truly determine if the planet is warming.” Unfortunately, this important documentary was never completed. In November, 2015 he wrote that he was in the final process of production and shared some interview clips made for Shade of Grey, but this call to action came to a halt.

He phoned me in November, 2014, and during the call he said that he had been using drugs to help him handle the numerous interviews he was being called on to do.

People sought out his thoughts on geoengineering and looked to him for advice on what action to take to get atmospheric aerosol spraying stopped. He spoke very well during his numerous interviews. Michael was a fabulous communicator who had an easy to understand way of conveying his ideas, both verbally and in writing. He wrote very good articles, a better known one being What In The World Are They Spraying?

However, as is typical of the way addictive drugs work, instead of enhancing his output, they steered Michael off course. We heard less and less from him as time went by and some of his messages revealed that the Michael we knew had gone.

I first learned of his death from fellow anti-geoengineering activist, Andrew Bridgman, who advised that he was notified by a High School friend of Michael’s that he had passed away. He was only fifty-years old.

RIP - March 20th 1970 – July 22nd 2020.

Rest in peace, dear brave Michael J Murphy. You were an inspiration, a warrior for truth, a trail-blazer and a great film maker. Thank-you for all your invaluable work. You were a true hero.