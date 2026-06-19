Turbofan Engine Thrust from Bypass Duct

Consensus

“It is true that in modern high-bypass turbofan jet engines, the bypass duct can deliver 80-90% of the total thrust, particularly at cruise altitude. This bypass airflow is a dominant source of propulsion in these engines and is critical for fuel efficiency and noise reduction. The large fan at the front of the engine accelerates a significant portion of ambient air, often exceeding 80% in high-bypass engines, around the engine core through the bypass duct.

The thrust generated by the bypass air is a result of the fan increasing the pressure of the incoming air. For instance, fan pressure ratios of 1:8 to 1:9 in modern high-bypass turbofans means the pressure of the bypass air contributes 80-90% of total thrust. This pressure, applied over the exit area of the bypass duct, creates a substantial force, which is the primary contributor to the engine’s thrust. While the engine core also produces thrust from combusted air, the bypass airflow accounts for the majority of the total thrust. (Source)

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High Bypass Jet Engine Educational Video

This video explains how, at cruise altitude, 80% of the thrust is developed in the bypass duct labeled “cold nozzle” where ambient outside air is pressurized to provide 80% of the engine’s thrust. This means that 80% of the thrust is free of contamination by jet fuel or any contribution to cloud condensation nuclei (CCN) (video source)

At 8:15: “The thrust of modern engines comes primarily from the bypass, reaching values of up to 80% or more of the total thrust”.

JET FUEL HOAX PART 1

JET FUEL HOAX PART 2

JET FUEL HOAX PART 3

AAP, the Australian Associated Press did a fact-check to analyze the two main claims in the Facebook post: (1) that airliners are powered mainly by compressed air, and (2) that 50 per cent of the price of an airline ticket is said to pay for the fuel required to fly. Results Here

Also presented was a helpful NASA fact-sheet “How Does a Jet Engine Work?” Here

In my opinion, the claims are exaggerated in order to promote a sense of uproar and conspiracy. However the graphics provided by the complainant require answers in order to de-mystify the High-bypass engine technology that remains poorly understood by travelers and the general public. Harold Saive